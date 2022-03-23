South Africa batter Zubayr Hamza suspended after positive drugs test

South African cricketer Zubayr Hamza has agreed to a voluntary suspension after testing positive for a prohibited substance, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.
Hamza, 26, has played in six Test matches and one one-day international.
According to a CSA statement, Hamza tested positive for the substance Furosemide following an International Cricket Council anti-doping test on January 17.
Furosemide is a diuretic, prescribed to treat hypertension and reduce swelling caused by fluid build-up in the body. It is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list because of concerns that it may mask other drugs.
“Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is cooperating fully with the ICC and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC,” said CSA.
“Furosemide is not a performance-enhancing substance and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system.”
Hamza was named in the South African squad for a current one-day series against Bangladesh but withdrew before the series started for what CSA described at the time as “personal reasons”.
