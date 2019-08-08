South Africa batsman Hashim Amla retires from international cricket after stellar 15-year career
South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to a 15-year career that saw him become one of the most prolific batsmen of the modern era.
South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to a 15-year career that saw him become one of the most prolific batsmen of the modern era.
File picture of Hashim Amla. Reuters
"Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege," Amla said in a statement. "I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.
"I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun. Also, my family, friends and agent, my teammates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!
"The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!
"And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa - not forgetting the Chief Executive, Mr Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful.
"Love and peace."
The Protea opener was struggling for form in the last one year. Prior to the World Cup, he averaged just 35.26 in the ODIs with 529 runs from 16 innings since 2018. And it did not get any better in the World Cup where he managed just two fifties in seven matches and had scores of 13,6,6,41 not out, 55, 2, 80 not out. His form in the Test arena was also indifferent with his last century coming way back in October 2017.
He, however, will go down as one of the best South Africa have produced. Amla will finish as South Africa's second-highest run-getter (9282 runs at 46.64) in Tests, third-highest run-scorer in ODIs (8113 at 49.46) and fifth-highest run-getter (1158 at 32.16) in T20Is.
Updated Date:
Aug 08, 2019 22:31:02 IST
