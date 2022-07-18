Sourav Ganguly's message for Team India after ODI, T20I series wins: 'Not easy in their country... '

Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and posted a special message for the Indian cricket team for their performance in the recently concluded tour of England. The visitors drew the five-Test series and won the ODIs and T20Is 2-1 respectively. In his tweet, Ganguly also mentioned former India coach Ravi Shastri and former India captain Virat Kohli. India took 2-1 lead in the five-Test series under the leadership of Shastri and Kohli.

"Super performance in england ..not easy in their country ..2-2 test .win in T20 and one days..well done dravid ,rohit sharma,ravi shastri,virat kohli @bcci..pant just special..so is pandu ..," Ganguly tweeted.

India didn't quite start the 2022 leg of the tour well as the visitors were outplayed in the rescheduled fifth Test but bounced back strongly to register emphatic series wins in both ODIs and T20Is. In the rescheduled Test, India were without the services of regular captain Rohit Sharma who was out due to COVID-19. Rohit returned for the white-ball leg and the Indian captain had a good run leading the side in English conditions. He became the first Indian captain to register ODI and T20I series wins in the nation and became only the third Indian captain after Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni to register bilateral ODI series wins in England.

India are now gearing up for the limited-overs series vs West Indies which starts this week. Virat Kohli's form with the bat remained the talking point during the entire England tour and the former Indian captain would now hope that the break from West Indies series helps him regain form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

