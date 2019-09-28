Sourav Ganguly wants India to recall wrist-spinners in T20Is, throws his weight behind Rishabh Pant
Speaking in favour of under fire Rishabh Pant, Sourav Ganguly said that the young cricketer is a match-winner and a long-term bet for India
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs GUJ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs BEN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs KAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs SAU Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs CHH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs SIK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs PUD Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 JK Vs RAJ Jammu and Kashmir beat Rajasthan by 55 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 18 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs UTT Uttarakhand beat Assam by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Mizoram beat Arunachal Pradesh by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs JPNW China Women beat Japan Women by 5 wickets
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 ZIM Vs NEP Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN vs NEP - Sep 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 30th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MIZ - Sep 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH vs HP - Sep 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR vs PUN - Sep 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi at UNGA: By focusing on multilateralism and global issues, PM honoured sanctity of the forum, unlike Imran Khan
-
Kerala's LDF clinches rare win in Pala bypoll; Congress, BJP vote share decreases, but experts warn against drawing conclusions
-
Arms, ammunition dropped at Punjab's Tarn Taran were hidden inside defunct rice mill in Jhabba; six arrests made so far
-
Bigg Boss 13: Production designer Omung Kumar introduces 'BB Museum', conducts tour of the vibrant house
-
RBI move caused lot of harm to depositors; could have managed the situation better, says suspended PMC Bank MD
-
Donald Trump impeachment: Whistleblower who exposed US president's Ukraine call is a CIA officer, claim sources
-
LaLiga, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview: After youngsters steal limelight in midweek, focus on keeping momentum in derby
-
Of Devapriya Roy’s Friends from College, bridges to the past, and second-hand nostalgia
-
Following a good monsoon after years, Thar desert blooms in Pakistan’s Sindh province
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
The wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who were the cynosure of India's bowling attack in last two years based on their wicket-taking abilities, has suspiciously gone missing in the shortest format of the game since the World Cup 2019.
Chahal and Kuldeep first failed to make the cut for T20I series in West Indies and were recently also kept out of the three-match home series against South Africa which finished 1-1 with the first match getting washed out.
File photo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Reuters
Left-arm spinners Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and off-spinner Washington Sundar have taken up their spots in the squad and in the team. Ahead of the Proteas series, skipper Virat Kohli explained the duo's absence as a decision to bolster India's lower-order batting and try out upcoming players.
"...I think it's about finding the best balance that we can as a side and not necessarily stick to one kind of combination. If all teams across the world are batting till No. 9, 10 why can't we?" said Kohli ahead of South Africa series.
However, spinners failed to make a mark during the home series and take wickets during the middle overs, reigniting the debate over the absence of Chahal and Kuldeep.
One of the former cricketers to speak in the favour of the wrist-spin duo is ex-captain Sourav Ganguly. In his column for Times of India, Ganguly urged the team management to bring back the wrist-spinners as they prepare for 2020 T20 World Cup.
"This is a good team but Virat needs to bring back the wrist spinners into this format. I hope Yuzvendra Chahal has only been rested to give opportunity to others, or else he is a must for India in the T20 format. India doesn't need two left-arm spinners," Ganguly wrote.
Another cricketer who has been a topic of discussion recently has been Rishabh Pant. The young wicketkeeper-batsman has come under severe criticism for his lack of form and poor shot selection.
Speaking in support of the 21-year-old, Ganguly wrote that Pant is a "match-winner and long-term bet" for India.
"His entry into international cricket has been brilliant and for me, he is India’s solution for all the formats. He is a match-winner and a long-term bet for India,” said Ganguly.
Updated Date:
Sep 28, 2019 14:51:35 IST
Also See
India captain Virat Kohli backs 'valuable' MS Dhoni, says former skipper is on the 'same page' with team
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri warns Rishabh Pant over rash shots, says youngster will get 'rap on knuckles' if repeated
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: India's lack of coherent batting plan, experimentation results in loss in Bengaluru