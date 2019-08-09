Sourav Ganguly to miss MCC World Cricket Committee meeting due to mother's illness
The World Cricket Committee, headed by Mike Gatting, meets twice a year to discuss the prevalent issues facing the game.
Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club World Cricket Committee, will skip its upcoming meeting at the Lord's on 11-12 August.
Ganguly said his mother is unwell.
"My mother is not well. We may have to take her somewhere else for treatment so I'm not attending the meeting," Ganguly said.
The committee, headed by Mike Gatting, meets twice a year to discuss the prevalent issues facing the game.
Ganguly refused to comment on the BCCI's decision to come under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency, which paves the way for it to become a National Sports Federation.
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2019 23:03:00 IST
