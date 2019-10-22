Sourav Ganguly to invite members of Bangladesh's first-ever Test squad, PM Sheikh Hasina to ring Eden Bell
Ganguly said the felicitation will happen during India's World Test Championship match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens from 22-26 November.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs SCO Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Delhi by 6 wickets (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUD Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs NIG Canada beat Nigeria by 50 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs KEN Kenya beat Bermuda by 45 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs OMA Ireland beat Oman by 35 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs SIN - Oct 22nd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE vs JER - Oct 22nd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER vs NAM - Oct 23rd, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs CHH - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma's reincarnation to pacers outshining spinners, key takeaways for Virat Kohli and Co from series
-
Infosys to probe whistleblower allegations 'to fullest extent', says chairman Nandan Nilekani; shares tank over 14%
-
News18-IPSOS Exit Poll Results for Haryana Assembly: BJP to win 75 seats, Congress 10; wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat face tough competition
-
ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC Preview: Antonio Iriondo's men aim to break playoffs barrier
-
Canada election: Justin Trudeau loses Parliament majority, gains second term in power; says voters rejected 'negativity'
-
Kerala church leaders say furore over job notification for Scheduled Caste converts unwarranted as Centre, other states also have such quota
-
Livelihoods of Pakistan fishing communities along the Indus dry up with the river
-
Bhumi Pednekar on Saand Ki Aankh releasing on Diwali: It's large-hearted, emotional, and a complete family entertainer
-
Tahir Raj Bhasin's method involves drawing inspiration from real life, and blending it with a little bit of himself
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Kolkata: BCCI's president-elect Sourav Ganguly has decided to felicitate the members of the Bangladesh squad that played their country's first-ever Test match against India in 2000, a game where Ganguly made his debut as Test captain.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. AFP
The match that was held at Dhaka's Bangabandhu Stadium in November 2000, was the start of a new era in Indian cricket with Ganguly taking charge of the Test team, having already led the team in the ODIs.
India won that match by nine wickets against Naimur Rahman Durjoy's team. The team had prominent players like future Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar, left-arm spinner Mohammed Rafique, pacer Hasibul Hossain Shanto, Akram Khan, Aminul Islam Bulbul.
The felicitation will happen during India's World Test Championship match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens from 22-26 November.
"We will invite all the players of that first Test match that Bangladesh played, it was against India. I will write to the Bangladesh Cricket Board as BCCI president to the players of that Indian team. We will do a small felicitation ceremony at the end of the first day's play," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.
He also informed that Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be in attendance on the first day of the match and ring the Eden Gardens' giant bell to signal the start.
"The Bangladesh PM will be arriving on 22 November. If all goes well, she will ring the bell (to signal the start) of the Test," Ganguly said.
The BCCI president-elect also said that he will personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the proceedings.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 22, 2019 12:34:55 IST
Also See
Cricket Association of Bengal invites Bangladesh prime minister Shiekh Hasina for Eden Gardens Test
It is up to Virat Kohli whether he wants rest for Bangladesh T20Is or not, says BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli might be rested for upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, says report