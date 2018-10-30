First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 4th ODI Oct 29, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 224 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd T20I Oct 28, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Oct 31, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
WI in IND Nov 01, 2018
IND vs WI
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sourav Ganguly shoots off angry letter to BCCI; expresses disappointment over CoA's functioning, sexual harassment charges on Rahul Johri

In a letter to acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, Ganguly wrote that the harassment reports have made BCCI look poor in front of the world.

FirstCricket Staff, October 30, 2018

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his disappointment over the recent developments that have taken shape in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administration under the umbrella of Committee of Administrators (CoA), ranging from changing of rules midway into the cricketing season to sexual harassment charges on the CEO of the board, Rahul Johri.

In a letter to acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, accessed by CNN News 18, Ganguly wrote that the harassment reports have made BCCI look poor in front of the world. He added that the differences between the members of the CoA have made matter worse.

File picture of Sourav Ganguly. AFP

File picture of Sourav Ganguly. AFP

"I don’t know how far it’s true, but the recent reports of harassment has really made the BCCI look poor, more so the way it has been handled. The committee of CoA from four has come down to two and now the two seems to be divided," he wrote.

Ganguly also expressed anger at the rules being changed in the middle of the domestic season. Recently, the CoA relaxed the one-year rule of government employee wards to become eligible to play as local players. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the decision was made without taking a word from the technical committee, which is headed by Ganguly.

On the change of cricketing rules, the former Indian captain wrote, "Cricketing rules are changed in the middle of a season, which has never been heard off. Decisions made in committees are turned around with complete disrespect. One of my friends who is involved in matters relating to the functioning of the board asked me who should they go to (for a problem), I had no answer. I had to ask who should I invite for an international game from a particular association as I did not know what was going on."

Ganguly, who is a member of BCCI's cricket advisory committee, which also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, said that his experience in the selection of Indian cricket team head coach has also been appalling. The letter read, "My experience in the matter of coach selection was appalling (the less said the better).”

Ganguly wrote that the administration lacked direction and signed off fearing the worse.

“Indian cricket with its massive following has been built over the years of hard work from superb administrators and greatest of cricketers who have managed to bring thousands of fans to the ground.

I at the present moment, think it’s in danger. Hope people are listening.”

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018

Tags : Amitabh Choudhary, Anirudh Chaudhry, BCCI, CK Khanna, COA, Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all