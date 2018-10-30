Sourav Ganguly shoots off angry letter to BCCI; expresses disappointment over CoA's functioning, sexual harassment charges on Rahul Johri
In a letter to acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, Ganguly wrote that the harassment reports have made BCCI look poor in front of the world.
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his disappointment over the recent developments that have taken shape in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administration under the umbrella of Committee of Administrators (CoA), ranging from changing of rules midway into the cricketing season to sexual harassment charges on the CEO of the board, Rahul Johri.
In a letter to acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, accessed by CNN News 18, Ganguly wrote that the harassment reports have made BCCI look poor in front of the world. He added that the differences between the members of the CoA have made matter worse.
File picture of Sourav Ganguly. AFP
"I don’t know how far it’s true, but the recent reports of harassment has really made the BCCI look poor, more so the way it has been handled. The committee of CoA from four has come down to two and now the two seems to be divided," he wrote.
Ganguly also expressed anger at the rules being changed in the middle of the domestic season. Recently, the CoA relaxed the one-year rule of government employee wards to become eligible to play as local players. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the decision was made without taking a word from the technical committee, which is headed by Ganguly.
On the change of cricketing rules, the former Indian captain wrote, "Cricketing rules are changed in the middle of a season, which has never been heard off. Decisions made in committees are turned around with complete disrespect. One of my friends who is involved in matters relating to the functioning of the board asked me who should they go to (for a problem), I had no answer. I had to ask who should I invite for an international game from a particular association as I did not know what was going on."
Ganguly, who is a member of BCCI's cricket advisory committee, which also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, said that his experience in the selection of Indian cricket team head coach has also been appalling. The letter read, "My experience in the matter of coach selection was appalling (the less said the better).”
Ganguly wrote that the administration lacked direction and signed off fearing the worse.
“Indian cricket with its massive following has been built over the years of hard work from superb administrators and greatest of cricketers who have managed to bring thousands of fans to the ground.
I at the present moment, think it’s in danger. Hope people are listening.”
Updated Date:
Oct 30, 2018
Also See
BCCI acting chief RK Khanna says decision on WADA compliance cannot be taken unless new general body is formed
BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary questions CoA's handling of alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri
BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary says he is attending ICC meeting not as substitute to Rahul Johri