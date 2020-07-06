Sourav Ganguly says Sachin Tendulkar always had two answers when asked to face first ball

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar formed one of the most successful opening pairs seen in the One Day International (ODI) format of cricket. But there was a pattern seen when Ganguly and Tendulkar came down to open.

Most of innings were kickstarted by Ganguly while Tendulkar stood on the non-striker’s end. Was this just coincidence or there was some plan to this pattern?

Recently, former India cricket team captain Ganguly unveiled the secret while speaking to Test opener Mayank Agarwal in the ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ chat show.

When Mayank asked Ganguly if Tendulkar would force him, the current BCCI chief said he had asked the Master Blaster to face the first ball once in a while but he had two answers for that.

“One, he believed if his form was good, he should continue and remain at the non-striker’s end. And when his form wasn’t good, he would say ‘I should remain at the non-striker’s end, as it takes the pressure off me’. He had an answer for both good form and bad form,” Ganguly said.

Sachin Paji always forced you to take the strike while opening with you in ODIs? Myth ? Reality ? Listen to what Dada has to say

But Ganguly also revealed a trick by which he would sometimes push Tendulkar to the striker’s end. “Until and unless some days, you walk past him and stood at the non-striker’s end, and he was already on TV, and he would be forced to be at the striker’s end. That has happened once or twice, I went past him and stood at the non-striker’s end,” he added.