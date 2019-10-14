First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sourav Ganguly says he is taking over the reins of the board at a time when BCCI's image has taken a beating

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is set to be named as new BCCI president, on Monday said "it's a great opportunity for him to do something good" as he is taking over the reins of the board at a time when it's image has got a serious beating.

Press Trust of India, Oct 14, 2019 15:10:50 IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is set to be named as new BCCI president, on Monday said "it's a great opportunity for him to do something good" as he is taking over the reins of the board at a time when it's image has got a serious beating.

Ganguly pipped Brijesh Patel in a see-saw battle and is expected to be the only presidential nominee.

"You need to wait till 3 pm in the afternoon," Ganguly told PTI during an interaction.

Sourav Ganguly says he is taking over the reins of the board at a time when BCCIs image has taken a beating

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

"Obviously, it's a great feeling as I have played for the country and captained the country.

"And I am taking over at a time when BCCI has not been in greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It's a great opportunity for me to do something good," said the former India captain, who will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period.

Ganguly also said his first priority in the short tenure would be to look after "first-class cricketers".

The 47-year-old plans to meet all the stakeholders in Indian cricket and wants to do something that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) didn't do for 33 months.

"We will speak to everyone first as we take a decision but my biggest priority will be to look after first-class cricketers. I had requested that to the CoA for three years and they didn't listen. That's the first thing I will do, look after the financial health of our first-class cricketers," said Ganguly, who scored more than 18,000 international runs.

Being selected unopposed is a big responsibility, he admitted.

"Whether unopposed or not, there has to be responsibility as it is the biggest organisation in world cricket. Financially, India is a cricketing powerhouse, so it will be a challenge," he said.

Does he regret that the term will be only for nine months?

"Yes, that's the rule and we will deal with it."

For someone, who has won many close ODIs for India, Ganguly was emotionally intrigued by how the board room politics worked.

"I didn't know I would be the President when I came down. You (reporter) asked me and I told you it's Brijesh and when I went up and I came to know it has changed. I have never been in a BCCI election and I never knew it worked like this," he said.

He had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and when asked about whether he will have to campaign for BJP in Bengal, he answered in the negative.

"No, no nothing of that sort. Nobody told me anything," Ganguly said.

Jagmohan Dalmiya has pulled off some amazing board room coups and talking about the late BCCI boss, Ganguly got emotional.

"I have never imagined so (that I will be in shoes of late Jagmohan Dalmiya). He has been like a father to me. There have been some great presidents of BCCI, Mr Srinivasan, Anurag, who have done a great job," he said.

So will it be different from captaincy? Ganguly answered, "Nothing can beat being an India captain.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 15:10:50 IST

Tags : Anurag Thakur, BCCI, BCCI President, Brijesh Patel, Cricket, Indian Cricket, N Srinivasan, Sourav Ganguly

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all