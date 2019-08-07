First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
UAE in NED | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sourav Ganguly says 'God help Indian cricket' after BCCI's ethics officer issues notice to Rahul Dravid on conflict of interest allegations

Sourav Ganguly expressed his displeasure after Rahul Dravid was issued a notice from the BCCI's ethics officer on conflict of interest allegations against the legend.

Press Trust of India, Aug 07, 2019 11:28:25 IST

New Delhi: "God help Indian cricket," said Sourav Ganguly, expressing his displeasure after Rahul Dravid was issued a notice from the BCCI's ethics officer on conflict of interest allegations against the legend.

Ganguly was backed by off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who excelled under his captaincy.

The BCCI ethics officer, Justice (Retd) DK Jain, issued the notice to Dravid on conflict of interest allegations made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta.

Supporting the tweet, Harbhajan Singh said sending notices to an Indian legend is insulting.

Dravid has been given two weeks to reply on the allegations levelled against him.

According to Gupta, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) director and vice-president of India Cements Group, which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Gupta had earlier filed similar conflict of interest complaints against former cricketers VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar for their roles as Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members and mentors of IPL franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Tendulkar and Laxman made lengthy depositions before Jain on their case and denied having any conflict while offering to step down from CAC if proved otherwise.

Ganguly has also been at the receiving end of the conflict of interest notices for being the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president as well as the mentor for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Ganguly, too, said there is no conflict of interest in his roles as alleged by three cricket fans.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 11:28:25 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Cricket Advisory Committee, Harbhajan Singh, India Cements Group, Indian Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all