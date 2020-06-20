Former India skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on Saturday tweeted a collage recalling the best moments in his career.

The collage highlighted snippets from his century at his Test debut at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

While a number of fans shared nostalgic comments to the post, former England captain Nasser Hussain tried to pull Ganguly's leg by asking about his bowling.

"No pictures of you bowling that week," Nasser Hussain tweeted with a wink emoji.

No pictures of you bowling that week .. — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 19, 2020

Ganguly promptly replied, "I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket."

I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Nasser replied with multiple laughing emoji.

— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 19, 2020

The social media banter between the two continued with Ganguly posting a picture on Twitter with Nasser Hussain where both can be seen posing with the Natwest Trophy.

Ganguly captioned the image, Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age ...need my mates help @nassercricket."

Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age ...need my mates help @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/LtVUFxw5N2 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Nasser replied to the tweet with multiple GIFs before Ganguly said "Young Nass, already thinking about captaincy."

While Nasser replied that he is just waiting for Ganguly at the toss again, the former skipper said, "I like the toss one better.. very smart and humour intact ...stay well mate ..stay safe ...."

I like the toss one better .. very smart and humour intact ...stay well mate ..stay safe .... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona too had shared the collage highlighting the memorable moment from the former skipper's career. She had captioned the post, "24 years ago Sourav made his debut, so proud of u !!!

24 years ago Sourav made his debut , so proud of u !!! pic.twitter.com/Hqz6rucibd — Dona Ganguly (@DonaGanguly75) June 19, 2020

Ganguly had made a smashing score of 131 on his debut and had become the 10th batsman to score a century on Test debut and the first Indian to have done so at the iconic Lords.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 15:54:06 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.