First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sourav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain engage in Twitter banter as former India captain shares career's iconic moment

Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain were engaged in a friendly banter on Twitter as the former India skipper shared an iconic moment from his career.

FP Trending, Jun 20, 2020 15:54:06 IST

Former India skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on Saturday tweeted a collage recalling the best moments in his career.

The collage highlighted snippets from his century at his Test debut at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

While a number of fans shared nostalgic comments to the post, former England captain Nasser Hussain tried to pull Ganguly's leg by asking about his bowling.

"No pictures of you bowling that week," Nasser Hussain tweeted with a wink emoji.

Ganguly promptly replied, "I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket."

Nasser replied with multiple laughing emoji.

The social media banter between the two continued with Ganguly posting a picture on Twitter with Nasser Hussain where both can be seen posing with the Natwest Trophy.

Ganguly captioned the image, Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age ...need my mates help @nassercricket."

Nasser replied to the tweet with multiple GIFs before Ganguly said "Young Nass, already thinking about captaincy."

While Nasser replied that he is just waiting for Ganguly at the toss again, the former skipper said, "I like the toss one better.. very smart and humour intact ...stay well mate ..stay safe ...."

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona too had shared the collage highlighting the memorable moment from the former skipper's career. She had captioned the post, "24 years ago Sourav made his debut, so proud of u !!!

Ganguly had made a smashing score of 131 on his debut and had become the 10th batsman to score a century on Test debut and the first Indian to have done so at the iconic Lords.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 15:54:06 IST

Tags : BCCI, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Lords, Nasser Hussain, Sourav Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly Test Debut, Twitter


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all