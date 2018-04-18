New Delhi: The Sourav Ganguly-led technical committee of the BCCI has unanimously recommended the reinstatement of Bihar and inclusion of northeastern states in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy.

The northeastern states played the BCCI U-19 tournaments last season as the board wanted to gradually integrate them into the system.

"The technical committee unanimously approved the inclusion of Bihar in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season. However, the committee felt in the view of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's judgment dated 18 July, 2016, the northeastern associates and affiliate members must also be considered," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

The recommendations of the technical committee will be sent to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and then ratified by the BCCI general body.

The technical committee proposed a slew of recommendations during its meeting in Kolkata.

"The Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season is proposed to have four groups with the introduction of pre-quarterfinals. The format will remain as the home-away basis.

The proposed Ranji Trophy format will be implemented for Under-19 and Under-23 junior men tournaments.

"It is proposed that the sequence of the BCCI 2018-19 domestic season is in the following order - Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy League phase, Mushtaq Ali T20, Ranji Trophy knockouts, Deodhar Trophy. It is proposed that Mushtaq Ali T20 will have semi-finals after the super league stage."

The Duleep Trophy is to be played with four teams using the pink Kookaburra ball, each teams representing the four groups of Ranji Trophy.

"The Deodhar Trophy is proposed to have four teams, one each from the four Ranji Trophy groups.