Cricket

Sourav Ganguly leaves hospital after angioplasty, says he's 'absolutely fine'

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 7th, 2021
  • 13:08:29 IST

Former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday after undergoing angioplasty following a mild heart attack on Saturday.

"I am absolutely fine and hope that I will resume my work soon," Ganguly told reporters.

"I also hope to fly soon," he added.

Ganguly suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym on Saturday and was rushed to hospital where he underwent an angioplasty operation.

"His heart today is as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old," cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty told reporters.

"Sourav can participate in a marathon, fly a plane, or even get back to cricket if he wants without this event being any setback."

Hundreds of youths had gathered outside the hospital as Ganguly walked out accompanied by his wife Dona.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: January 07, 2021 13:08:29 IST

Tags:

