Sourav Ganguly lauds Ravichandran Ashwin for most international wickets in decade, says spinner's feats go 'unnoticed at times'
BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for finishing the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket but feels his achievement has not got the recognition it deserves.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Dec 26th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ vs PUD - Dec 25th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA vs HAR - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests: How State controlled a pan-India movement with internet bans, police crackdown that left 25 dead
-
Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on 29 Dec, says state won't implement NRC, CAA if even one Jharkhandi is uprooted
-
Economic slowdown: Centre staring at Rs 63,200 cr shortfall in GST compensation cess collection, says report
-
MHA orders immediate withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir; decision comes after security review
-
Donald Trump impeachment: With fresh evidence in hand, Chuck Schumer demands more emails and documents
-
Ten most underrated Hindi films of the decade, from Dhobi Ghat, Stanley Ka Dabba to Kaalakaandi, Sonchiriya
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, examining the insiders versus outsiders debate at close quarters
-
Sania Mirza to make Fed Cup return after four years as India unveil five-member squad for event
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for finishing the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket but feels his achievement has not got the recognition it deserves.
Ravichandran Ashwin finds himself on top of the leading wicket-takers list of the decade with 564 scalps. AP
Ganguly tweeted after International Cricket Council listed the top wicket takers of the decade.
Ashwin is on top with 564 scalps and is the only spinner in the list. England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad followed him with 535 and 525 wickets respectively. New Zealand's Tim Southee (472) and Trent Boult (458) are fourth and fifth.
"Most international wickets for ashwin this decade @ashwinravi99 @bcci .. what an effort .. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times .. super stuff .. (sic.)" Ganguly tweeted.
Ashwin lost his place in white-ball cricket in 2017 after the rise of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The Tamil Nadu spinner though, continues to be an integral member of the Test side.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 23:33:44 IST
Also See
Jasprit Bumrah has to go through NCA for fitness test like other Indian cricketers, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
South Africa vs England: Visitors ponder over all-seam attack in build-up to Test series opener at Centurion
Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly pair faced tougher bowlers than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, says former cricketer Ian Chappell