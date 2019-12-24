First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Dec 26, 2019
AUS vs NZ
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sourav Ganguly lauds Ravichandran Ashwin for most international wickets in decade, says spinner's feats go 'unnoticed at times'

BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for finishing the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket but feels his achievement has not got the recognition it deserves.

Press Trust of India, Dec 24, 2019 23:33:44 IST

New Delhi: BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for finishing the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket but feels his achievement has not got the recognition it deserves.

Sourav Ganguly lauds Ravichandran Ashwin for most international wickets in decade, says spinners feats go unnoticed at times

Ravichandran Ashwin finds himself on top of the leading wicket-takers list of the decade with 564 scalps. AP

Ganguly tweeted after International Cricket Council listed the top wicket takers of the decade.

Ashwin is on top with 564 scalps and is the only spinner in the list. England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad followed him with 535 and 525 wickets respectively. New Zealand's Tim Southee (472) and Trent Boult (458) are fourth and fifth.

"Most international wickets for ashwin this decade @ashwinravi99 @bcci .. what an effort .. just get a Feeling it goes unnoticed at times .. super stuff .. (sic.)" Ganguly tweeted.

Ashwin lost his place in white-ball cricket in 2017 after the rise of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The Tamil Nadu spinner though, continues to be an integral member of the Test side.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 23:33:44 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, ICC, James Anderson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sourav Ganguly, Sports, SportsTracker, Stuart Broad

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all