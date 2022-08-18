Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sourav Ganguly gives his take on Dhoni vs Kohli vs Rohit captaincy comparisons

Sourav Ganguly added that it was not prudent to compare captains and leadership styles across formats.

Sourav Ganguly gives his take on Dhoni vs Kohli vs Rohit captaincy comparisons

Fans have often compared the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. AFP

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has always been a fan of MS Dhoni's leadership. Ganguly, who is one of the most influential cricketers in India, had earlier praised MS Dhoni for his decision-making skills and recently spoke about how Dhoni took the crucial decision to bat ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final and went on to win the match.

"Leadership is about having a decision-making quality. Like MS Dhoni did at the 2011 World Cup, he took the decision to bat at No. 4 (in the final) and won the match for India by hitting a six off the last ball. He batted before Yuvraj Singh and had a fantastic inning to win the final of the World Cup. He is one of the greatest captains of Indian cricket," Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

Ganguly also added that it was not prudent to compare captains and leadership styles across formats while speaking over Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma captaincy comparisons. He said that with the IPL, the definition of a good captain and how he should respond to a situation, has changed.

"In my time, cricket was different. The overall scenario of world cricket was very different. Leadership always depends upon the time and the situation. IPL came and T20 cricket came and had a transformative effect on the whole cricket ecosystem.

"MS Dhoni is a perfect captain. Virat Kohli has a fantastic record as a captain. Now Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team, he is also doing a good job," Ganguly added.

"Every individual is different but what matters is the result and how many wins and losses you have. I don't compare captains, everybody has their way of leadership,” said the former India captain.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 18, 2022 11:34:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Rohit Sharma says '80-90 percent of India team is set' for 2022 T20 World Cup
First Cricket News

Rohit Sharma says '80-90 percent of India team is set' for 2022 T20 World Cup

Captain Rohit Sharma said that there could be three-four changes in the India team for the 2022 T20 World Cup depending on Australian conditions.

Talks that ODI cricket is losing its appeal are nonsense, says Rohit Sharma
First Cricket News

Talks that ODI cricket is losing its appeal are nonsense, says Rohit Sharma

With the mushrooming of T20 leagues leading to a packed calendar and forcing top players such as Ben Stokes and Trent Boult to take some hard calls, doubts were recently raised over the future of the 50-over cricket

Asia Cup 2022 is not just India vs Pakistan match: Sourav Ganguly
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022 is not just India vs Pakistan match: Sourav Ganguly

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August in their campaign opener for the 2022 Asia Cup.