BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has always been a fan of MS Dhoni's leadership. Ganguly, who is one of the most influential cricketers in India, had earlier praised MS Dhoni for his decision-making skills and recently spoke about how Dhoni took the crucial decision to bat ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final and went on to win the match.

"Leadership is about having a decision-making quality. Like MS Dhoni did at the 2011 World Cup, he took the decision to bat at No. 4 (in the final) and won the match for India by hitting a six off the last ball. He batted before Yuvraj Singh and had a fantastic inning to win the final of the World Cup. He is one of the greatest captains of Indian cricket," Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

Ganguly also added that it was not prudent to compare captains and leadership styles across formats while speaking over Dhoni vs Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma captaincy comparisons. He said that with the IPL, the definition of a good captain and how he should respond to a situation, has changed.

"In my time, cricket was different. The overall scenario of world cricket was very different. Leadership always depends upon the time and the situation. IPL came and T20 cricket came and had a transformative effect on the whole cricket ecosystem.

"MS Dhoni is a perfect captain. Virat Kohli has a fantastic record as a captain. Now Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team, he is also doing a good job," Ganguly added.

"Every individual is different but what matters is the result and how many wins and losses you have. I don't compare captains, everybody has their way of leadership,” said the former India captain.

