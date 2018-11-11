First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
WI in IND Nov 11, 2018
IND vs WI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
ENG in SL Nov 14, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sourav Ganguly feels Wriddhiman Saha has been India's best wicket-keeper in last five to ten years

Saha, who has been India's number one wicketkeeper in Test cricket since MS Dhoni's retirement in December 2014, is undergoing rehab for his shoulder surgery.

Press Trust of India, November 11, 2018

Kolkata: A shoulder injury has forced Wriddhiman Saha out of action as of now but he has been India's best wicketkeeper in the last five to ten years, reckons former captain Sourav Ganguly.

The 34-year-old Saha, who has been India's number one wicketkeeper in Test cricket since MS Dhoni's retirement in December 2014, is undergoing rehab for his shoulder surgery.

"He's out of the team for about a year now but I think in the last five to 10 years' he has been India's best glovesman. Hope he recovers soon," Ganguly said.

File image of Wriddhiman Saha. AP

File image of Wriddhiman Saha. AP

The former captain spoke during the launch of 'Wiki', a sports fiction written by senior journalist Gautam Bhattacharya. The book chronicles the journey of a struggling wicketkeeper and how he makes it big.

Young Rishabh Pant has made an impressive start to his Test career and he will take flight for the upcoming Australia tour. Parthiv Patel is also in the squad as a backup to Pant.

Saha, who has played 32 Tests and scored 1164 runs including three hundreds, last played in the Cape Town Test earlier this year. With India not playing any Tests after the Australia tour till July 2019, the Bengal wicketkeeper's future remains uncertain.

"Injury is not in your hands. Wicketkeeper has to dive and he got injured while diving. It takes a certain time to recover. The faster he recovers, the better it is," said Ganguly.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Gautam Bhattacharya, MS Dhoni, Parthiv Patel, Rishabh Pant, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, Wriddhiman Saha

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all