Sourav Ganguly biopic announced, to be produced by Luv films

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's biopic was announced on Thursday (9 September). Ganguly himself tweeted on the same, saying his story will soon be brought to life on the big screen.

While the date of release for the biopic has still not been revealed, the film will be produced by Luv Films and could be directed by Luv Ranjan.

Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Ganguly played in 113 Tests and scored 7,212 runs for India while finishing with 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs. He was also one of the most successful captains for India, taking the team to the final of the ODI World Cup in 2003 and to greater heights in Tests.

Before Ganguly, many sports biopics have been made in Bollywood including those of MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, hockey player Sandeep Singh, Saina Nehwal, Milkha Singh among others.