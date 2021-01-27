Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital again after complaining of chest pain: Report

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain.
Ganguly had undergone angioplasty earlier this month at a Kolkata hospital following a mild heart-attack. He was released from the hospital on 7 January.
After being released, he had said he felt absolutely fine. Cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty had told reporters, "His heart today is as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old."
BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly being taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. More details awaited.
However, on Wednesday (27 January), he again complained of chest pain and was taken to the Apollo Hospital.
