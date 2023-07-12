Sophie Ecclestone stunned everyone at Bristol with a stunning one-handed catch in the first Women’s Ashes ODI between England and Australia on Wednesday. The video of the screamer has since gone viral on social media.

Ecclestone completed the screamer in the 13th over to get rid of dangerous-looking Phoebe Litchfield as Australia made a strong start to the game.

Kate Cross dismissed Australia captain Alyssa Healy early on but Litchfield and Ellyse Perry scored 61 together before Ecclestone took a one-handed stunner at mid-off to end the opener’s stay at the crease.

The wicket came off Nat Sciver-Brunt’s bowling. Litchfield was looking to clear the mid-off with a straight drive but Ecclestone timed her jump to perfection to pluck the ball out of thin air.

Litchfield was dismissed on 34 off 36 balls.

The Women’s Ashes is a multi-format series where teams earn points for every victory across different formats. Australia currently lead the series 6-4 having won the only Test (4 points) and a T20I (2 points). England bounced back by winning the T20I series 2-1 and collecting four points. However, even one win from the three ODIs will allow current holders Australia to retain the Ashes.

Four points are awarded for winning a Test and two points for winning a limited-overs match.