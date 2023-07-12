Sophie Ecclestone pulled off a one-handed stunning catch to dismiss Phoebe Litchfield during the England vs Australia Women's Ashes ODI match.
Sophie Ecclestone stunned everyone at Bristol with a stunning one-handed catch in the first Women’s Ashes ODI between England and Australia on Wednesday. The video of the screamer has since gone viral on social media.
Ecclestone completed the screamer in the 13th over to get rid of dangerous-looking Phoebe Litchfield as Australia made a strong start to the game.
Kate Cross dismissed Australia captain Alyssa Healy early on but Litchfield and Ellyse Perry scored 61 together before Ecclestone took a one-handed stunner at mid-off to end the opener’s stay at the crease.
The wicket came off Nat Sciver-Brunt’s bowling. Litchfield was looking to clear the mid-off with a straight drive but Ecclestone timed her jump to perfection to pluck the ball out of thin air.
SOPHIE ECCLESTONE, THAT IS UNREAL!!
An Eccy Speccy™️#EnglandCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lM0bOee86W
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2023
Litchfield was dismissed on 34 off 36 balls.
The Women’s Ashes is a multi-format series where teams earn points for every victory across different formats. Australia currently lead the series 6-4 having won the only Test (4 points) and a T20I (2 points). England bounced back by winning the T20I series 2-1 and collecting four points. However, even one win from the three ODIs will allow current holders Australia to retain the Ashes.
Four points are awarded for winning a Test and two points for winning a limited-overs match.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
With Major League Cricket, organisers hope to achieve a breakthrough in USA. The T20 league starts on 14 July and here's everything you need to know about MLC 2023.
BCCI's deal with Dream11 will run for a period of four years. Ed-tech giant Byju's, which had been the lead sponsor since 2019, had terminated its agreement with the board in March earlier this year.
A BCCI registered player is allowed to compete in overseas T20 leagues only after he retires from international cricket and domestic cricket, including IPL.