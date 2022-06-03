Sony Sports to broadcast four-part series on India's Test journey in England

Come 25 June, 2022, it will mark 90 years since India toured England for an only Test, the first time India played a Test since being granted an ICC full member status.

India were captained by the legendary CK Nayudu, but went onto lose that match by 158 runs.

What would, however, follow for India as a Test team were nine series victories over England in England over the last 90 years, with the last of them coming in 2007 under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy.

On 1 June, broadcasters Sony Sports Network released a promo video of Architects in white – The story of India Cricket in England, a four-part series that will be aired on the network from 16 to 19 June.

The four-part series will see legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Chetan Sharma, Nick Knight among others reminiscing India’s Test journey in England.

In the promo, Gavaskar can be seen saying: “Britain ruled over India for such a long time, and there was always a little added edge when Indians played against Englishmen.”

“We all wanted to beat England in England. That was the big thing,” he later adds.

Chetan Sharma goes onto add: “When you visit England, you see how much it means to Indians living there.”

Team India, meanwhile, are slated to play the rescheduled Test in England, with the match to take place in Birmingham. India currently lead the series 2-1, which was postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases in September last year.