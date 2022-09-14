'Some people retire once': Amit Mishra roasts Shahid Afridi for passing statement on Virat Kohli

After a long wait of almost three years, former India captain Virat Kohli came roaring back to form as he slammed his 71st international ton. This came in India’s last match against Afghanistan at the just-concluded Asia Cup. It was a superb tournament for Kohli as he ended with 286 runs in 5 matches at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59. He was by far the best batter on show considering his average and strike rate. Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, but his strike rate of 117 has come under heavy criticism.

However, in a rather strange statement, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had advised Kohli to step away from the game on a high rather than being forced to say goodbye and not when he is not at his best. Afridi was speaking on a TV channel in Pakistan and said that the time had come when one needs to understand that he is headed towards retirement.

“The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. The aim should be to go out on a high,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

As soon as these comments were made, Afridi was panned on social media by Indian fans. He was roasted for this retirement advice by India spinner Amit Mishra. “Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this,” tweeted Mishra.

Afridi is no stranger to making controversial comments and as expected, several fans criticised the former captain and even took potshots at his own career.

It needs to be mentioned here that Afridi had retired multiple times in his career. He first called it quits from Tests back in 2006, but then was available only after a couple of weeks. He once again retired from Tests in 2010 after he was named captain for Pakistan’s Test match against Australia.