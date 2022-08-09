Sohaib Maqsood reveals why Pakistan lose against India in World Cup matches

India vs Pakistan clash is one of the most sought after matches in the world of cricket and when it comes to World Cups, it’s the Men in Blue who hold big advantage over their arch-rivals.

Notably, Pakistan registered their first-ever World Cup win over India when both teams last played against each other in the T20I World Cup in UAE in 2021. However, prior to that, India won all the World Cup matches against Pakistan both in ODI and T20Is.

The two teams are also scheduled to play in the 2022 T20 World Cup fixture on the 23rd of October in Melbourne, Australia, and ahead of the much-awaited clash, Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood revealed the reason behind his country’s struggles against India in World Cup matches.

Maqsood believes that the reason for the green shirts' consistent defeats against India in World Cup matches is because the Pakistan team becomes "overexcited".

“The reason for the green shirts’ consistent defeat against India in World Cup matches is because the Pakistani team became overexcited (sic). However, in the recent past, our team has started treating Indo-Pak matches normally, and it has improved our performance too,” Maqsood said while speaking to Geo News.

Notably, prior to the 2022 T20 World Cup clash, India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28.

India will enter the competition as defending champions and they are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times.

