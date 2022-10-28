'So much effort': Sourav Ganguly lauds BCCI's announcement of equal pay for men and women cricketers

On Thursday, a pay equality policy for Indian men’s and women’s cricketers was put into effect by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI). Previously, there was a significant gap between the salary of men and women cricketers.

To resolve this gender discrimination, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the contracted players, be it men or women, will be paid equal match fees from now on. It was the first major decision by the Indian cricket board following former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s exit from the apex council. However, Ganguly has now taken a step forward to appreciate the landmark decision taken by the board.

Just saw it in the papers this morning .. congratulations to jay ,Roger,rajivbhai,ashishji,debojit and all the apex council members for this wonderful gesture .so much effort has gone in women’s cricket and it is showing in their performance..@JayShah @BCCIWomen @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 28, 2022



Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Ganguly praised current BCCI President Roger Binny, Jay Shah, and other board members for their admirable move. He further acknowledged the fact that the BCCI has been working very hard to raise the calibre of women’s cricket in India. His Twitter post reads, “Just saw it in the papers this morning. Congratulations to Jay, Roger, Rajiv Bhai, Ashish Ji, Debojit and all the apex council members for this wonderful gesture. So much effort has gone into women’s cricket and it is showing in their performance.”

However, the late reaction from the former Indian captain grabbed the attention of internet users. Some of them also queried why this decision was not made during Ganguly’s tenure. Since being posted on the internet, the post has accumulated nearly 12,000 likes so far.

A user jokingly said, “I saw this and my first reaction was is out of the country or the tv not working at his place or he doesn’t check the internet.”

I saw this and my first reaction was is out of country or the tv not working at his place or he doesnt check internet 😂😂😂😂😂 — Swati(she/her) (@swatibhardu) October 28, 2022



Another user slammed Ganguly for not taking the decision during his tenure and wrote, “But, you could not take this simple decision when being in the position of BCCI head.”

but you could not take this simple decision when being in position of BCCI head — Madhav Shil (@madhavshil) October 28, 2022



Another Dada fan stated, “I hope a lot of contributions are made from your side too. This decision should have come out during your tenure. This decision can’t be made in one night.”

I hope a lot of contribution made from your side too. This decision should hv been come out in your tenure. This decision can’t be made in one night. — Sagar Kumar Bal (@IamSagarBal11) October 28, 2022



An individual thought, “They have been doing well for years now. The call should have been taken long ago.”

They have been doing well for years now. The call should have taken a long ago. — Shreyasi Talukdar (@im_shreyasi) October 28, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Thats one sarcastic post — Srivatsan (@Shreespeaks) October 28, 2022

Deliberately adding ‘This morning’ 👍🏻 — Pratyoosh D. Anjaria (@pratyoosh_2023) October 28, 2022

He has done nothing as President. Desired much from him. — Chayan Kakati (@chayan_kakati) October 28, 2022



According to Jay Shah’s statement, Indian women cricketers will be paid at par with their male counterparts. They will receive Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20 Internationals. Following the declaration, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women’s squad, thanked the BCCI for this groundbreaking move.

The women’s team recently won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year, the side also won the nation’s first-ever silver medal in the sport. The BCCI has also announced that the first-ever women’s IPL will take place next year.