First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 2 Jun 13, 2018
NED Vs IRE
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
PAK in SCO | 2nd T20I Jun 13, 2018
SCO Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Smriti Mandhana to become first Indian cricketer to appear in England's Kia Super League

Looking forward to the new challenge, Mandhana said, "To be the first Indian player to appear in the tournament is a real honour and I hope that I can help Western Storm to more success."

Press Trust of India, June 14, 2018

New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team opener, Smriti Mandhana, will become the first player from her country to appear in England's Kia Super T20 League beginning 22 July.

File image of Smriti Mandhana

File image of Smriti Mandhana. Agencies

Smriti was signed by Western Storm ahead of the upcoming edition that features six teams.

The 21-year-old has scored over 826 runs with a highest score of 76 in the 40 T20 Internationals she has played so far.

Mandhana has also played for Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia.

Last month, she captained the IPL Trailblazers in the one-off exhibition game organised by the BCCI.

"We are really excited that Smriti will be joining us. She is one of the brightest young talents in the game at the moment. Although she is still young, she has a great deal of experience of the game at the highest level and we believe that she will prove to be an excellent signing," said Western Storm coach Trevor Griffin.

Looking forward to the new challenge, Mandhana said, "To be the first Indian player to appear in the tournament is a real honour and I hope that I can help Western Storm to more success."

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Brisbane Heat #Cricket #Indian Women's Cricket Team #IPL Trailblazers #Kia Super League #Smriti Mandhana #SportsTracker #Western Storm #Women's Big Bash League

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5446 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3400 103
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all