Smriti Mandhana to become first Indian cricketer to appear in England's Kia Super League
Looking forward to the new challenge, Mandhana said, "To be the first Indian player to appear in the tournament is a real honour and I hope that I can help Western Storm to more success."
Press Trust of India,
June 14, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs IRE Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in Scotland, 2 T20I Series, 2018 SCO Vs PAK Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 306 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5446
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3400
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team opener, Smriti Mandhana, will become the first player from her country to appear in England's Kia Super T20 League beginning 22 July.
File image of Smriti Mandhana. Agencies
Smriti was signed by Western Storm ahead of the upcoming edition that features six teams.
The 21-year-old has scored over 826 runs with a highest score of 76 in the 40 T20 Internationals she has played so far.
Mandhana has also played for Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia.
Last month, she captained the IPL Trailblazers in the one-off exhibition game organised by the BCCI.
"We are really excited that Smriti will be joining us. She is one of the brightest young talents in the game at the moment. Although she is still young, she has a great deal of experience of the game at the highest level and we believe that she will prove to be an excellent signing," said Western Storm coach Trevor Griffin.
Looking forward to the new challenge, Mandhana said, "To be the first Indian player to appear in the tournament is a real honour and I hope that I can help Western Storm to more success."
Updated Date:
Jun 14, 2018
Also See
Highlights, Bangladesh vs India, Women's Asia Cup T20 final, Full Cricket Score: Salma Khatun and Co lift maiden title
Indian captain Virat Kohli wins BCCI best cricketer award for performance over past two seasons
Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's all-round show helps India beat Thailand by 66 runs