Smriti Mandhana says coach WV Raman has set her targets to bat specific number of overs in ODIs, T20Is
During last year's women's T20 tri-series, Smriti Mandhana had said that she was throwing her wicket away after setting herself in.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NED Netherlands beat Oman by 8 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW vs SLW - Feb 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs CHNW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs MALW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama attack aftermath: Saner counsel must prevail; Narendra Modi should isolate Pakistan globally
-
Pulwama attack ominous sign for Valley as US withdrawal from Afghanistan may mean advantage Pakistan
-
CAG report doesn't acquit NDA's Rafale deal, but Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity has given BJP the advantage
-
Gully Boy and its mixed political messaging: Zoya Akhar's film is praiseworthy but has superficial politics
-
Pakistan rejects links to Pulwama attack, China maintains Masood Azhar not a terrorist: How the world reacted
-
Jet Airways seeks to raise about Rs 6,000 cr from govt fund, stake sale; shares rise 7.5%
-
Gully Boy: Inside Zoya Akhtar's ode to Mumbai's 'asli' hip-hop subculture
-
Firstpost Explains: What makes the NBA All-Star weekend such a big deal?
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
घाटी को दोबारा जन्नत बनाने के लिए पाकिस्तान की 'सर्जरी' के साथ अलगाववादियों का भी 'इलाज' जरूरी
-
वाराणसी तक पहुंचे पुलवामा हमले के जख्म, शहीद रमेश के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा
-
Pulwama Attack: जेहादियों को खत्म करने और पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने के लिए चलाना होगा 'कोवर्ट ऑपरेशन'
-
पीएम मोदी Updates: जवानों का बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा, हम मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे
-
पुलवामा की घटना हिंदुस्तान की आत्मा पर हमला, हम सरकार और जवानों के साथ हैं: राहुल गांधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: India women's team opener Smriti Mandhana, who is in blazing form, said here on Friday that the team's coach WV Raman has set her targets to bat for a specific number of overs to develop her patience at the crease.
"He (Raman) has been telling me to play 30 overs in ODIs as he knows that if I bat till 30 overs, I will continue to bat. And in 20 over games he has been telling me to bat for 13 overs," the 22-year-old Mandhana, a Red Bull athlete, told PTI.
"He's giving me targets to bat a certain number of balls, because strike rate and those kinds of things never concern me, the only problem is the patience aspect. He is helping with that and giving me targets to bat through these many balls and that many overs and that is being great," said the left-handed batswoman.
File image of Smriti Mandhana. Twitter @BCCIWomen
Mandhana, asked specifically whether the team was too dependent on her, replied that the perception was not correct.
"No, I don't think so. We have got a lot of match-winners in our team. It is just that sometimes someone goes through a lean patch and you need to cover up for your teammate. And sometimes that would be the case, if I am not going, the middle order will look after me (help me).
"So you can't say that they (other batswomen) are too dependent, but I think the main responsibility as a batter is to win matches and dependence never comes (in the way)," she stressed.
During last year's women's T20 tri-series, Mandhana had said that she was throwing her wicket away after setting herself in.
Eleven months later, she feels that she is being able to improve 10 per cent on this aspect, but the next aim was to carry on batting till the end of the innings.
"Somewhat, yes, may be 10 per cent I have improved on that. From 50 to 60s, I have gone to 70s. But I'm still leaving 20-30 runs when we are chasing. I think it will be good if I come back not out. Hopefully I can do that against England in the (upcoming) ODI and the T20 series," she said.
"Im really excited (for the England series) and we are playing the ICC Championships and we need six points to be up there. Hopefully we will all stick together and win the ODI series (against England). I hope that I can win more matches for India," Mandhana remarked.
The ODI series against England starts Friday next and all the three matches in the 50-over rubber will be played at the Wankhede Stadium here.
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2019 16:15:47 IST
Also See
India Women vs New Zealand Women: Smriti Mandhana shines but management has crucial decisions to make after mixed show on tour
Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana move up to second and sixth positions in ICC T20I rankings
India Women vs New Zealand Women: Smriti Mandhana says visitors' batting woes need to be addressed