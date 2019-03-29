First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 7 Mar 28, 2019
BLR Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
IPL Mar 29, 2019
SRH vs RR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Mar 30, 2019
KXIP vs MI
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Smriti Mandhana retains 3rd spot in ICC T20 rankings for batswomen, spinner Poonam Yadav stays 2nd

Smriti Mandhana occupies the the third spot in the batting chart with 698 points behind New Zealand's Suzie Bates (767 points) and West Indies' Deandra Dottin (725 points).

Press Trust of India, Mar 29, 2019 18:42:20 IST

Dubai: India opener Smriti Madhana and leg spinner Poonam Yadav remained static at third and second spots respectively in the batting and bowling charts of the ICC Women T20 Players' Ranking released Friday.

Mandhana, who was the stand-in captain in place of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the three-match series against England, currently occupies the the third spot in the batting chart with 698 points behind New Zealand's Suzie Bates (767 points) and West Indies' Deandra Dottin (725 points).

File image of Smriti Mandhana. AFP

File image of Smriti Mandhana. AFP

Young Jemimah Rodrigues continued to sit on the sixth spot while Harmanpreet, who missed the series against England owing to an ankle injury, is ranked 10th.

England's middle-order batter Natalie Sciver and the opening pair of Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont all made notable gains in the rankings after their consistent performances in a recent 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka.

Sciver has moved up one place to 13th spot in the list of batters after unbeaten scores of 49, 10 and 11 during the series.

Wyatt has advanced two slots to 15th spot after scoring 103 runs in the series including a half-century in the final match on Thursday while Beaumont has gained eight places to reach 18th after scoring 76 runs in the series.

Amy Jones is another one to gain in the latest rankings update carried out on Friday, advancing 25 places to 45th position after scoring 111 runs in the three matches.

Among Indian bowlers, Poonam retained her second position behind Australia's Megan Schutt while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav shared the fifth spot with South Africa's Shabnim Ismail.

Among England's bowlers, Linsey Smith has moved from 95th to 58th position after taking four wickets in the series, Kate Cross has moved up from 71st to 63rd while Laura Marsh has gone up from 82nd to 64th

For Sri Lanka, Imalka Mendis has moved up 15 places to 94th position and Oshadi Ranasinghe has moved from 172nd to 144th position among batters. Inoshi Fernando has advanced 30 places to 183rd among bowlers.

In the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings, India continue to remain in the fifth spot. Australia lead the table with 283 points followed by England on 278 points. Sri Lanka have lost one point and are now on 205 points but remain in the eighth position while the West Indies are fourth.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 18:42:20 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Women's t20 Rankings, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, SportsTracker, Suzie Bates

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all