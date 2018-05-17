First Cricket
Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead IPL Trailblazers, IPL Supernovas respectively in one-off exhibition T20

The one-of-its-kind match will feature 10 international stars from Australia, England and New Zealand.

PTI, May 17, 2018

New Delhi: Top international stars like Australians Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning will be seen in action in the upcoming one-off Women's T20 Challenge match to be played on 22 May ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1 in Mumbai.

The contest will see India Women's T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana-led IPL Trailblazers compete against IPL Supernovas, to be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.

File image of Smriti Mandhana

File image of Smriti Mandhana

The one-of-its-kind match will feature 26 players, including 10 international stars from Australia, England and New Zealand.

The names of the players — 13 for each the two teams — was announced by the BCCI on Thursday.

While IPL Trailblazers boasts of players like India's top bowler Jhulan Goswami and Australia's Alyssa Healy, the IPL Supernovas have in their ranks India's ODI captain Mithali Raj and Australian skipper Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernova: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajseshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket keeper).

Updated Date: May 17, 2018

