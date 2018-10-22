First Cricket
Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur power India A women's team to four-wicket victory over Australia A

Smriti Mandhana and experienced Harmanpreet Kaur shone with the bat as India A defeated Australia A by four wickets in the lung-opener of the three match T20 series in Mumbai on Monday.

Press Trust of India, October 22, 2018

Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana and experienced Harmanpreet Kaur shone with the bat as India A defeated Australia A by four wickets in the lung-opener of the three match T20 series in Mumbai on Monday.

The India A team, which is basically the side that will play the Women's World T20 that takes place between 9 to 24 November in the Caribbean, have thus begun their preparations well.

File image of Smriti Mandhana. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

File image of Smriti Mandhana. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Choosing to bat, Australia A managed to score 160/6 in their alloted 20 overs, with Heather Graham top-scoring with 43 at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex facility.

But Mandhana (72 off 40 balls) and Kaur (45 off 39 balls) made a mockery of the stiff target as they dominated the Aussie bowlers.

India A scored 163/6 to surpass the target with an over to spare.

Left-handed Mandhana showed her class after young Jemimah Rodrigues (4) and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia (0) fell cheaply.

She found an able partner in Kaur as the two took the side towards victory.

When Kaur fell, India A were 126-4, but all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 21 to take the side home.

Earlier, apart from Graham, Australian batters Tahila McGrath (31 and Naomi Stalenberg (39) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

The Indian bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and never allowed the opposition batters to settle.

For India A, Anuja Patil and Deepti Sharma picked two wickets each.

The second game will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018

Tags : Australia A, Australia A Women's Team, Cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur, India 'A', India ‘A’ Women's Team, Naomi Stalenberg, Smriti Mandhana, SportsTracker, t20i, Tahlia McGrath, Women's Cricket

