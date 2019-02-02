First Cricket
Smriti Mandhana becomes No 1 ODI batswoman after successful New Zealand ODI series

Asian News International, Feb 02, 2019 19:12:22 IST

Dubai: Smriti Mandhana has moved up three spots to attain the number one rank in the updated ICC ODI batting rankings, released on Saturday.

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above the Australians Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning.

Smriti Mandhana in action against Amy Satterwaite-led New Zealand side. Twitter @BCCIWomen

Mandhana, who has been in exemplary form in the one-day format, has scored two centuries and eight half-centuries in 15 games since the beginning of 2018.

Completing the top five, New Zealand skipper Amy Satterhwaite, who smashed consecutive half-centuries in the series against India, moved up ten places to take the number four position, while Indian skipper Mithali Raj moved down a spot.

Former New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates rose up one place to number six following her half-century in Hamilton, which propelled her side to victory in the third ODI against India.

Lizelle Lee of South Africa, Tammy Beaumont of England, Stafanie Taylor of West Indies and Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka completed the top 10 list.

Indian young player Jemimah Rodrigues, who blazed an unbeaten 81 in the first ODI against New Zealand, made a massive jump of 64 places to take number 61 spot in the rankings. The 18-year-old has played just seven ODIs since making her debut in March last year.

Among the bowlers, Indian spinners Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma jumped five places each and now sit at number eight and nine respectively. Poonam took six wickets in the series against New Zealand, while Deepti picked up four. Ekta Bisht jumped up nine places to number 13 after claiming five wickets in the series.

Celebrated pacewoman Jhulan Goswami, whose 3/23 in the second game set up the series win against Kiwi-women, rose one place to take number four and is the highest-ranked Indian in the top five. Sana Mir of Pakistan, Megan Schutt of Australia and Marizanne Kapp of South Africa are above Jhulan.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Ellyse Perry has retained the top spot. New Zealand’s Sophie Devine have moved up one place to take number nine, thereby pushed down West Indies’ Deandra Dottin to number 10.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 19:12:22 IST

