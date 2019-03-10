Smriti Mandhana achieves career-best position in latest ICC T20I rankings; England reach 2nd spot after series win
Smriti Mandhana, the top-ranked ODI batter who led the T20I side in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, scored 72 runs in the three matches against England, including a fifty in the third match.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8357
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5673
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4435
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: India opener Smriti Mandhana has jumped three places to reach a career-best third position in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player rankings released Sunday.
Mandhana, the top-ranked ODI batter who led the T20I side in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, scored 72 runs in the three matches, including a fifty in the third match.
File image of Smriti Mandhana. Image credit: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS
Harmanpreet, who had missed the England series due to an ankle injury, slipped two places to the ninth spot.
Among bowlers, Radha Yadav has gained five slots to reach fifth position after grabbing three wickets from two matches while other left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht has also finished with three from two to gain three places and reach 56th in the list.
Off-spinner Anuja Patil has moved up from 35th to 31st position.
England's Danielle Wyatt also achieved career-best position in the T20I Player rankings after the visitors defeated India 3-0 in the three-match series in Guwahati.
while Wyatt's player of the series effort of 123 runs has helped her gain two slots and reach 17th in the list.
Tammy Beaumont and captain Heather Knight have also gained two places each to reach 26th and 33rd respectively, while Lauren Winfield (up eight places to 45th) and Sophia Dunkley (up 16 places to 86th) are the other significant gainers in the latest rankings update carried out on Sunday.
England's left-arm spinner Linsey Smith's five wickets in the series have helped her gain 185 slots to reach 95th position, while Catherine Cross has re-entered the rankings at 71st place after finishing with four wickets in the series.
England have overtaken New Zealand to reach second position in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings, gaining three points to reach 277 points, six behind leaders Australia.
Updated Date:
Mar 10, 2019 16:28:13 IST
