Smartphone makers OPPO announce extension of partnership with ICC till September 2023

OPPO will continue to remain the official mobile handset and headset partner of ICC and all associated ICC events including the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa and both men's and women's T20 World Cups in Australia next year.

Press Trust of India, Dec 05, 2019 13:18:48 IST

New Delhi: Smartphone makers OPPO on Thursday announced the extension of its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for another four years till September 2023.

File image of the ICC logo. Reuters

"We are delighted to have OPPO on board as a Global Partner of the ICC and our events. As a sport, we pride ourselves on our digital-first approach and that makes OPPO with their innovative approach to technology such a natural partner," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Speaking on the announcement, Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, OPPO India said, "Our association with ICC as the global partner provides us with the opportunity to uplift the spirit of cricket on an international stage.

"As OPPO expands its global footprint, India continues to be a key strategic growth market for OPPO. ICC provides us with a platform to connect with not only a wider audience in line with our global expansion, but also most importantly, establish a deeper connect with consumers across India."

The ICC had announced its four-year global partnership with OPPO in 2015.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 13:18:48 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney, International Cricket Council, Oppo, SportsTracker, Sumit Walia

