First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 16, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
SA in AUS Nov 17, 2018
AUS vs SA
Carrara Oval, Carrara
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Small hearts, Kashmir and Indian flag: A look back at Shahid Afridi's love-hate relationship with India, its media

Shahid Afridi, who shares a love-hate relationship with India, has a history of controversial comments over the matters pertaining to the two neighbouring nations.

FirstCricket Staff, November 15, 2018

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi courted controversy on 14 November for his comments on Kashmir. Afridi, speaking to students at British Parliament in London, suggested that Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir and it's unable to even handle the four provinces it has.

His comments were received in different manners in India and Pakistan, who have been at loggerheads on the issue of Kashmir for ages. While media in India played up the comments as an admission of Pakistan's incompetence, the quotes would have surely raised temperatures in Pakistan.

However, after a few hours, Afridi retracted his comments, suggesting that his remarks were misconstrued by the Indian media. In a series of tweets, Afridi explained that his comments were taken out of context.

Now for those who have followed Afridi's antics on and off the field would not be surprised with whatever transpired. On the pitch, the former cricketer was known for the big hits, while off the pitch he always had an opinion on matters relating to India-Pakistan relationship.

File image of Shahid Afridi. AFP

File image of Shahid Afridi. AFP

Another important observation about Afridi's public statements is that they have always been as inconsistent as his playing career, leading to a love-hate relationship with India.

We take a look at few of the public statements made by the 38-year-old that brew up a storm or two.

'Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir'

Earlier this year in April, the former all-rounder received a lot of flak for his tweet over violence in Kashmir. In his tweet, Afridi questioned the role of international bodies and United Nations as he spoke against the "oppressive regime".

Afridi had tweeted: "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination (sic) & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?"

Afridi received severe backlash on social media for his tweet as Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina slammed their former foe.

'Flag seedha karo' Before brewing up the Kashmir storm, Afridi received plaudits from Indian fans in February this year. The cricketer, who was posing with fans after a match at the Ice Cricket tournament in Switzerland asked an Indian fan to hold the folded tri-colour straight. In a video that went viral on social media platforms, the former cricketer could be heard saying, "Flag seedha karo apna" (Keep the flag straight)."

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank u Switzerland 👍 A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial) on

Afridi's gesture was loved by fans on both sides of the border as they took to Twitter to share their appreciation.

'We have not got this much love even from Pakistan'

For a Pakistani cricketer to say he has been loved more in India than in his own country is the most unimaginable thing to happen. There's no other equivalence to something like that but that's exactly what happened when Afridi came to India with his team for 2016 World T20.

After the warm reception Afridi and Co received in India, the former cricketer laid bare his heart.

"I've not enjoyed playing anywhere as much as I have in India. I am in the last stage of my career and I can say that the love I have got in India is something that I will always remember. We have not got this much love even from Pakistan," Afridi had said.

The comments, as expected, were heavily criticised back in Pakistan with even a case being registered against Afridi by a lawyer for hurting Pakistanis' sentiments

'A lot of people are here from Kashmir'

Afridi's India love, however, fizzled out soon as he gave rise to another controversy just days after for his remarks before the start of Pakistan's match against New Zealand in Mohali in 2016 World T20.

During the toss, to a question by Rameez Raja over support for Pakistan team, Afridi replied, "Yes, a lot of people, a lot of people are here from Kashmir as well," suggesting Kashmiris had travelled to Mohali to support Pakistan.

Considering the tense relationship that the two neighbouring countries share, it was obvious that the remark would raise few eyebrows.

'Indians not as large-hearted as Pakistanis'

One of the biggest controversies that Afridi led to was during the 2011 ODI World Cup. Days after losing to India in the semi-finals, Afridi said Indians are not as large-hearted as Pakistanis.

The comments were made by Afridi during a talk show on Samaa news channel back home.

"In my opinion, if I have to tell the truth, they (Indians) will never have hearts like Muslims and Pakistanis. I don't think they have the large and clean hearts that Allah has given us," Afridi had said.

He had also suggested against engaging in talks with India as he felt it was a futile exercise.

"It is a very difficult thing for us to live with them (Indians) or to have long-term relationship with them. Nothing will come out of talks. See how many times in the past 60 years we have had friendship and then how many times things have gone bad," he had said.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Gautam Gambhir, India Pakistan Relations, Indian Media, Kashmir, Pakistan, Shahid Afridi, SportsTracker, Suresh Raina

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all