Small hearts, Kashmir and Indian flag: A look back at Shahid Afridi's love-hate relationship with India, its media
Shahid Afridi, who shares a love-hate relationship with India, has a history of controversial comments over the matters pertaining to the two neighbouring nations.
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 31 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 33 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
CVoter Survey: Assembly polls major test of Narendra Modi's popularity as Congress eyes 4-0 win ahead of 2019
-
Plan B Republic Day chief guest Cyril Ramaphosa may hold key to A-grade India-South Africa bilateral relations
-
Peace with the Taliban will not be peaceful: US desperation to broker deal gives outfit more bargaining power
-
Sarkar box office collection: Vijay-starrer dethrones Rangasthalam as 2018's highest-grossing South Indian film
-
Myntra-Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan may step down following changes in reporting structure at Flipkart
-
Tata Literature Live 2018: Festival's 9th edition honours Mark Tully, Jayanta Mahapatra, puts spotlight on gender issues
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
Agnieszka Radwanska calls time on her career, leaving a deep void in the tennis world that will be hard to fill
-
क्या चौटाला परिवार में सुलह करा पाएंगे प्रकाश सिंह बादल?
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: क्या उमा भारती की घरवापसी का रास्ता खुल रहा है?
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: मध्यप्रदेश में बीजेपी के 64 बागियों पर गिरी गाज, पार्टी ने किया बाहर
-
ऑल इंडिया रेडियो में सामने आए कई #MeToo केस, मेनका गांधी ने की जांच की मांग
-
राजस्थान: गहलोत और पायलट के मैदान में उतरने से कांग्रेस को फायदा होगा या नुकसान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi courted controversy on 14 November for his comments on Kashmir. Afridi, speaking to students at British Parliament in London, suggested that Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir and it's unable to even handle the four provinces it has.
His comments were received in different manners in India and Pakistan, who have been at loggerheads on the issue of Kashmir for ages. While media in India played up the comments as an admission of Pakistan's incompetence, the quotes would have surely raised temperatures in Pakistan.
However, after a few hours, Afridi retracted his comments, suggesting that his remarks were misconstrued by the Indian media. In a series of tweets, Afridi explained that his comments were taken out of context.
Now for those who have followed Afridi's antics on and off the field would not be surprised with whatever transpired. On the pitch, the former cricketer was known for the big hits, while off the pitch he always had an opinion on matters relating to India-Pakistan relationship.
File image of Shahid Afridi. AFP
Another important observation about Afridi's public statements is that they have always been as inconsistent as his playing career, leading to a love-hate relationship with India.
We take a look at few of the public statements made by the 38-year-old that brew up a storm or two.
'Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir'
Earlier this year in April, the former all-rounder received a lot of flak for his tweet over violence in Kashmir. In his tweet, Afridi questioned the role of international bodies and United Nations as he spoke against the "oppressive regime".
Afridi had tweeted: "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination (sic) & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?"
Afridi received severe backlash on social media for his tweet as Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina slammed their former foe.
'Flag seedha karo' Before brewing up the Kashmir storm, Afridi received plaudits from Indian fans in February this year. The cricketer, who was posing with fans after a match at the Ice Cricket tournament in Switzerland asked an Indian fan to hold the folded tri-colour straight. In a video that went viral on social media platforms, the former cricketer could be heard saying, "Flag seedha karo apna" (Keep the flag straight)."
Afridi's gesture was loved by fans on both sides of the border as they took to Twitter to share their appreciation.
'We have not got this much love even from Pakistan'
For a Pakistani cricketer to say he has been loved more in India than in his own country is the most unimaginable thing to happen. There's no other equivalence to something like that but that's exactly what happened when Afridi came to India with his team for 2016 World T20.
After the warm reception Afridi and Co received in India, the former cricketer laid bare his heart.
"I've not enjoyed playing anywhere as much as I have in India. I am in the last stage of my career and I can say that the love I have got in India is something that I will always remember. We have not got this much love even from Pakistan," Afridi had said.
The comments, as expected, were heavily criticised back in Pakistan with even a case being registered against Afridi by a lawyer for hurting Pakistanis' sentiments
'A lot of people are here from Kashmir'
Afridi's India love, however, fizzled out soon as he gave rise to another controversy just days after for his remarks before the start of Pakistan's match against New Zealand in Mohali in 2016 World T20.
During the toss, to a question by Rameez Raja over support for Pakistan team, Afridi replied, "Yes, a lot of people, a lot of people are here from Kashmir as well," suggesting Kashmiris had travelled to Mohali to support Pakistan.
Considering the tense relationship that the two neighbouring countries share, it was obvious that the remark would raise few eyebrows.
'Indians not as large-hearted as Pakistanis'
One of the biggest controversies that Afridi led to was during the 2011 ODI World Cup. Days after losing to India in the semi-finals, Afridi said Indians are not as large-hearted as Pakistanis.
The comments were made by Afridi during a talk show on Samaa news channel back home.
"In my opinion, if I have to tell the truth, they (Indians) will never have hearts like Muslims and Pakistanis. I don't think they have the large and clean hearts that Allah has given us," Afridi had said.
He had also suggested against engaging in talks with India as he felt it was a futile exercise.
"It is a very difficult thing for us to live with them (Indians) or to have long-term relationship with them. Nothing will come out of talks. See how many times in the past 60 years we have had friendship and then how many times things have gone bad," he had said.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2018
Also See
'Kashmir belongs to Pakistan': Shahid Afridi back to old trick of blaming Indian media, this time for 'misconstruing' his remarks
'Let Kashmir be independent': Shahid Afridi says Pakistan doesn't want Valley, it can't even manage four provinces
Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA and CAB for allowing Mohammad Azharuddin to ring bell at Eden Gardens