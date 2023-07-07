SL vs WI LIVE: Sri Lanka will be bowling first in their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes match against West Indies at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

This is the last Super Sixes match for both sides but there’s nothing at stake with Sri Lanka already qualifying for the World Cup 2023, while West Indies have been eliminated. This is the first time in history that the two-time world champions West Indies will not be taking part in an ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka are the unbeaten side and would like to maintain their run.

“We don’t want to take anyone lightly. West Indies are a quality side so we have to be at our 100%. I think getting through the new ball is key,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said at the toss.

The Netherlands are the second and last team to qualify for the World Cup 2023 from the qualifiers. Netherlands defeated Scotland by four wickets to reach the ICC event.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

West Indies playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein