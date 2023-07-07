Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Sri Lanka vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Super Sixes Match 9 at Harare

Cricket

Sri Lanka vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Super Sixes Match 9 at Harare

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Catch latest updates, match commentary and scorecard from Super Sixes Match 9 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Super Sixes Match 9 at Harare

SL vs WI LIVE Score, Commentary, Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Image: Twitter/@windiescricket

SL vs WI LIVE: Sri Lanka will be bowling first in their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes match against West Indies at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

This is the last Super Sixes match for both sides but there’s nothing at stake with Sri Lanka already qualifying for the World Cup 2023, while West Indies have been eliminated. This is the first time in history that the two-time world champions West Indies will not be taking part in an ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka are the unbeaten side and would like to maintain their run.

Related Articles

Pakistan

Pakistan foreign affairs ministry evaluating team's participation in 2023 ODI World Cup

Pakistan

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Highlights: India vs Pakistan on 15 October, final in Ahmedabad on 19 November

“We don’t want to take anyone lightly. West Indies are a quality side so we have to be at our 100%. I think getting through the new ball is key,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said at the toss.

The Netherlands are the second and last team to qualify for the World Cup 2023 from the qualifiers. Netherlands defeated Scotland by four wickets to reach the ICC event.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

West Indies playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein

Published on: July 07, 2023 12:29:28 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Zimbabwe vs Oman Highlights, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes: Sean Williams ton takes ZIM to 14-run win
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Oman Highlights, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes: Sean Williams ton takes ZIM to 14-run win

ZIM vs OMA Highlights: Sean Williams scored 142 runs as Zimbabwe's 332 run total proved too big for Oman.

Explained: How can West Indies still qualify for ICC World Cup 2023?
First Cricket News

Explained: How can West Indies still qualify for ICC World Cup 2023?

Two-time world champions West Indies are in the danger of missing the World Cup for the fist time.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues
First Cricket News

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Checkout complete list of ODI World Cup 2023 matches, venues and dates.