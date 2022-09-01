Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup: Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squad updates

Afghanistan is at the top of their form in the ongoing Asia Cup. They have already secured their berth in the final four after defeating Bangladesh in their second match on Tuesday. The remaining match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will decide the other team to make their way to the super-four. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will square off for the final game of Group B on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Both sides have failed to do anything significant and got thrashed by the Afghan brigade in their opening matches.

Sri Lankan batters looked helpless in front of the in-form Afghanistan bowlers in the first game. They managed to post just 105 runs which were not enough to bring the victory. Only Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a notable contribution adding a crucial 38 runs to the score sheet. The bowlers turned out to be expensive too, helping Afghanistan to bring down the chase with almost 10 overs left in the game.

On the other hand, the situation was quite the same for Bangladesh. Batting first, their innings was wrapped up at 127 on the board. Mosaddek Hossain tried to bring them back to the game in the last over and remained unbeaten at 48. Among others, only three batters managed to cross the two-digit mark. The Shakib Al Hasan-led bowling unit could not put up much resistance while defending the mere target and lost the match by 7 wickets.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Mosaddek Hossain

Vice-Captain: Chamika Karunaratne

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mahmudullah, Anamul Haque

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Chamika Karunaratne

Predicted Playing 11s:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, M Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin.