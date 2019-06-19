Skipper Eoin Morgan stars with brutal ton in Old Trafford as hosts England thrash Afghanistan in World Cup
Here are the best photos from England's 150-run win over Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|England
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
England skipper Eoin Morgan celebrates after scoring a century during their ICC Cricket World Cup clash against Afghanistan. The hosts put up a mammoth total of 397-6, and comfortably defended that as they beat the minnows by 150 runs. AP
After losing James Vince for 26, Jonny Bairstow (in pic) played a knock of 90 runs before being dismissedby the captain Gulbadin Naib. AP
Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib celebrates after dismissing Jonny Bairstow. He finished with figures of 3-68. AP
Just like Bairstow, Joe Root missed out on a century. But his knock of 88 was equally important as the hosts cruised to a massive total of 397. AP
Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran is clean bowled as the bails are seen flying away. Jofra Archer removed the 30-year-old for a duck in the second over of the run-chase. AFP
Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi (Left ) and Asgar Afghan built a 94-run stand for the fourth wicket. AP
England's Jofra Archer reacts after dismissing Hashmatullah Shahidi for 76 runs. AP
A disappointed Hashmatullah Shahidi walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. AP
Jofra Acher and Dawlat Zadran shake hands as England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs. The Afghans remained winless in the tournament after five matches. AP
Updated Date:
Jun 19, 2019 15:08:12 IST
