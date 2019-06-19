First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 24 Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Headingley, Leeds
Skipper Eoin Morgan stars with brutal ton in Old Trafford as hosts England thrash Afghanistan in World Cup

Here are the best photos from England's 150-run win over Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 19, 2019 15:08:12 IST
England skipper Eoin Morgan celebrates after scoring a century during their ICC Cricket World Cup clash against Afghanistan. The hosts put up a mammoth total of 397-6, and comfortably defended that as they beat the minnows by 150 runs. AP

After losing James Vince for 26, Jonny Bairstow (in pic) played a knock of 90 runs before being dismissedby the captain Mohammad Naib. AP

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib celebrates after dismissing Jonny Bairstow. AP

Just like Bairstow, Joe Root missed out on a century. But his knock of 88 was equally important as the hosts cruised to a massive total of 397. AP

Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran is clean bowled as the bails are seen flying away. Jofra Archer removed the 30-year-old for a duck in the second over of the run-chase. AFP

Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi (Left ) and Asgar Afghan built a 94-run stand for the fourth wicket. AP

England's Jofra Archer reacts after dismissing Hashmatullah Shahidi for 76 runs. AP

A disappointed Hashmatullah Shahidi walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. AP

Jofra Acher and Dawlat Zadran shake hands as England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs. The Afghans remained winless in the tournament after five matches. AP

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 15:08:12 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, England, England Cricket Team, England Vs Afghanistan, Eoin Morgan, Gulbadin Naib, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sports, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 Photos

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

