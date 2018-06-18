First Cricket
Sixth-ranked Australia slip to 34-year low in ICC ODI standings

The last time Australia found themselves in sixth position was way back in January 1984. England, India and South Africa currently occupy the top three spots in the ICC ODI rankings.

Indo-Asian News Service, June 18, 2018

Melbourne: Australia slipped to a 34-year low, dropping to the sixth position on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) latest One-Day International (ODI) rankings table after losing the opening two fixtures of the ongoing five-match rubber against England.

Australia's Aaron Finch walks off after losing his wicket in the second ODI in Cardiff. Reuters

The Kangaroos will need to win at least one of the three remaining games in the series to climb back above Pakistan to fifth.

According to cricket.com.au, the last time Australia found themselves in sixth position was way back in January 1984.

It has been a swift fall for the defending world champions in the recent past.

Less than two years ago, they were ranked No1 heading into an away series against South Africa, where they were whitewashed 5-0.

Thereafter, the five-time world champions have lost 13 of their 15 completed ODIs, in which time they have lost three successive bilateral series — to New Zealand, India and England — and exited the Champions Trophy at the group stage.

England, India and South Africa currently occupy the top three spots in the ICC ODI rankings.

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5599 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3474 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

