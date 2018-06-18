Sixth-ranked Australia slip to 34-year low in ICC ODI standings
The last time Australia found themselves in sixth position was way back in January 1984. England, India and South Africa currently occupy the top three spots in the ICC ODI rankings.
June 18, 2018
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5599
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3474
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Melbourne: Australia slipped to a 34-year low, dropping to the sixth position on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) latest One-Day International (ODI) rankings table after losing the opening two fixtures of the ongoing five-match rubber against England.
Australia's Aaron Finch walks off after losing his wicket in the second ODI in Cardiff. Reuters
The Kangaroos will need to win at least one of the three remaining games in the series to climb back above Pakistan to fifth.
According to cricket.com.au, the last time Australia found themselves in sixth position was way back in January 1984.
It has been a swift fall for the defending world champions in the recent past.
Less than two years ago, they were ranked No1 heading into an away series against South Africa, where they were whitewashed 5-0.
Thereafter, the five-time world champions have lost 13 of their 15 completed ODIs, in which time they have lost three successive bilateral series — to New Zealand, India and England — and exited the Champions Trophy at the group stage.
England, India and South Africa currently occupy the top three spots in the ICC ODI rankings.
