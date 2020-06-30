Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Six Pakistan cricketers cleared of COVID-19, eligible to join team in England for Test, T20I series

  • The Associated Press
  • June 30th, 2020
  • 13:26:26 IST

Islamabad: Six Pakistan cricketers are eligible to join the team in England after their second COVID-19 test came out negative after first testing positive, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during their Asia Cup match against Hong Kong. AFP

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, allrounder Mohammad Hafeez, leg spinner Shadab Khan, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hasnain were tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time in three days.

The PCB said that all the six players were re-tested on Monday, following a first negative test last Friday. The cricket board will now make arrangements to fly out these six cricketers to England and the PCB said players' "departure details will be shared in due course."

Pakistan's 20-member squad left for England on Sunday to play three Test matches and three Twenty20s in August and September. The team is in Worcestershire where it will complete a 14-day isolation period on 13 July.

