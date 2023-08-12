In the absence of Rahul Dravid, India A head coach and National Cricket Academy (NCA) batting coach Sitanshu Kotak be the stand-in head coach for the Men in Blue during the three T20Is in Ireland.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey would give the Ireland Tour a miss given the upcoming packed schedule that includes Asia Cup, the ODI series against Australia and the 2023 World Cup at home, said a report in CricketNext News18.

NCA head VVS Laxman was earlier expected to accompany the team in Ireland but he is staying back to oversee the Emerging camp in Bengaluru.

Sitanshu Kotak is the head coach of India A for a couple of years now and has been an integral part of the coaching set-up at the NCA.

The Ireland series will also mark the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah to Team India.

Bumrah has not played for India since September 2022 and underwent back surgery in March this year.

The squad also consists the name of a few young players who are set to make their India debut in the absence of regular senior players. These young players in the squad have already become household names due to their fiery performances in the IPL.

Some of the names include Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma.

India will play three T20Is on 18, 20 and 23 August in Dublin.

India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan