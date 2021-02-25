Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sir Don Bradman death anniversary: Remembering the cricket legend on his 20th anniversary

  • FP Trending
  • February 25th, 2021
  • 15:51:36 IST

On this day, 25 February in 2001, the world lost the legendary Sir Don Bradman. This year marks the 20th death anniversary of the cricketing great.

Born in Cootamundra, New South Wales, Australia, on 27 August 1908, he spent his early years in the New South Wales town of Bowrai. He represented Australia for 20 years at the highest level, playing 52 Tests from 1928/29 to 1948.

Bradman's average in Test cricket reached 50 with his 3rd innings and stayed above 50 for the rest of his career.

Knighted for his service to cricket in 1949, Bradman remains the only Australian cricketer to receive a knighthood for services to the game. He retired from Test cricket with a batting average of 99.94.

Bradman hit just six sixes in his Test career, five of which were versus England and the other was versus India. He also hit two fives in his Test career. The cricketer's first century came when he was 12. He was playing for Bowral School against Mittagong School.

The International Cricket Council paid tributes to the legend with a tweet, writing, "Sir Donald Bradman's legacy lives on. 20 years ago #OnThisDay, the sporting world paid tribute to the life of the Don, who passed away at 92 years of age."

Don Bradman was voted the greatest cricketer of the 20th century by Wisden Cricket Almanack in 2000. It was a decision that was unanimous among 100 judges.

Updated Date: February 25, 2021 15:51:36 IST

