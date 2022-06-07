Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Live update

Australia won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 at R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia is the T20 world champion and starts the three-match series as favourite against ninth-ranked Sri Lanka. Nine of the Australia starting 11 were in the team which won the T20 World Cup last year. Australia won a series between them in February 4-1.

Sri Lanka's biggest draw is legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was the second highest wicket-taker in the recent Indian Premier League.

This is the first time gates have been opened for fans in white-ball cricket in Sri Lanka since 2019 because of the pandemic. The 28,000-capacity stadium is sold out.

The second T20 is at the same venue on Wednesday, and the teams move to Kandy for the last game on Saturday.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Thushara.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood.

