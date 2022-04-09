'Shukria Sachin Bhai': Ross Taylor thanks Tendulkar in Hindi for profound farewell note

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor bid adieu to his 16 year-long international cricket journey on 4 April as he played his final international game for the Blackcaps against the Netherlands at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The Kiwi managed to score 14 runs in the ODI match with one six to his name.

On this occasion fans and teammates shared heartfelt tributes and memories for the Kiwi batter who ended his shinning international career with 7683 runs in 112 Tests, 1909 runs in 102 T20Is and 8607 runs in 236 ODIs.

Among the plethora of reactions from notable cricketers, India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt congratulatory message on his personal Twitter handle. He termed Taylor as "a great ambassador of the game".

On his farewell note, Tendulkar wrote, "You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers. Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career”.

Surprisingly, Taylor responded to Tendulkar’s message in Hindi. Thanking the little master he replied, "Shukria Sachin Bhai, aap ki recognition ke liye. To get this message from my favourite player growing up is an absolute honour."

The 38-year-old retired having played a critical role in taking the New Zealand side to greater heights at the international stage. He signed off as the most successful ODI batter for New Zealand bagging a total of 8607 runs including 51 half-centuries and 21 tons.

It was also an emotional moment for him when the players lined up for the national anthem at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Monday. With tears in his eyes, Taylor thanked his teammates for sharing the dressing room with him for more than a decade after his debut in 2006. He was also gifted with a traditional Samoan necklace and received a guard of honour from the Dutch squad in the farewell match.

Ross Taylor got emotional during national anthem. pic.twitter.com/KfaKnaVr8i — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 4, 2022

New Zealand defeated the Netherlands by 115 runs and completed a 3-0 whitewash.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.