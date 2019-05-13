First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shubman Gill wants to utilise time with India A in upcoming series to get national call-up again

Gill has made his ODI debut for India against New Zealand and he is looking forward to score for India A, and again grab a berth in the Indian team.

Press Trust of India, May 13, 2019 18:46:33 IST

Mumbai: Young Shubman Gill, who won the Emerging Player of the Year award in the IPL, dubbed the season a mixed one and said it didn't pay off whenever he tried to do something extra.

"I think it was mixed kind of (IPL) season for me because first I was not opening in the first half, and then I got an opportunity to open and then I went back and again opened. The kind of opportunities I got I tried to capitalise on all of them," Gill told PTI on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, which will be held later in the evening.

File image of Shubman Gill. Sportzpics

File image of Shubman Gill. Sportzpics

"And then the learnings for me in this particular IPL was that when-ever I tried to go over the top or whenever I tried to do extra, it didn't really paid off well, but whenever I was myself and trying to have some fun and playing my game it paid off for me," the young right-handed batsman explained.

The 19-year-old Gill, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, scored 296 runs in 14 matches, with 76 as his highest score.

Gill has made his ODI debut for India against New Zealand and he is looking forward to score for India A, and again grab a berth in the Indian team.

"What I am really looking forward to is, now we will have some India A series and I want to really capitalise on those (opportunities), be in the series and score lot of runs and then fortunately get an opportunity in the Indian team and then I want to really establish myself there (in the Indian team)," the flamboyant opening batsman said.

A lot of former cricketers have touted the Firozpur-born Gill as the next big thing in Indian cricket but the youngster says all these things don't matter to him when he is playing.

"These kind of talks only matter to you once you are out of the ground. When I am in the ground, going there to bat, these kind off things don't come to my head. My only focus is who I am playing against and how I am going to score runs," he said.

And finally Gill recollected that when he tried to touch the feat of his idol Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket icon told him to "only touch feat of parents".

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 18:46:33 IST

Tags : Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all