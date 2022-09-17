Shubman Gill to stay with Gujarat Titans: ‘It’s not what you think’, the franchise clarifies

Gujarat Titans clarified that Shubman Gill will stay with the franchise after creating a social media furore with a cryptic tweet earlier on Saturday.

The latest IPL franchise made a cryptic tweet on Saturday afternoon wishing luck to the dashing opener for his future journey.

The franchise posted “It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!”

It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!#AavaDe — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 17, 2022

Gill as well responded to the tweet with a heart emoji and retweeted the post. Gill also shared a screengrab of the conversation on his Instagram story. This led to the fans speculating about Gill leaving the franchise after just one season.

However, hours later, the Titans made another Tweet, clarifying that Gill was staying with the franchise and the tweet was about something else. However, they did not unveil what the original tweet was about, and left the fans to make their own assumptions.

“Twitterverse, Gill will always be a part of our <Blue heart>

P.S.: It’s not what you think, but we’re loving the theories. Keep it going,” The tweet read.

Twitterverse, Gill will always be a part of our 💙 P.S.: It’s not what you think, but we’re loving the theories. Keep it going! 😅 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 17, 2022



Fans on the internet were left in splits before the Titans’ clarified that he is not leaving the franchise. However, it seems like the tweet was a part of some promotional activity, which the franchise is expected to reveal soon.

