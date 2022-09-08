Shubman Gill hits 92 for Glamorgan on English county debut

India batter Shubman Gill struck a fine 92 in his English county championships debut as his side Glamorgan reached 230 for seven on the third day against Worcestershire
The 22-year-old Indian consumed 148 balls for his 92 and hit nine fours and a six. Two balls after Gill's departure off the bowling of E Barnard, bad light stopped play in the 67th over and the players headed off the field.
The 22-year-old Indian consumed 148 balls for his 92 and hit nine fours and a six. Two balls after Gill’s departure off the bowling of E Barnard, bad light stopped play in the 67th over and the players headed off the field.
Shubman Gill departs after a classy 92 on his Glamorgan debut
Two balls later, the umpires decide that bad light will stop play and the players head off the field#GLAMvWOR | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/yNKEDSHdxs
— Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) September 7, 2022
Glamorgan trail Worcestershire by 224 runs with three wickets remaining in the second innings in the county championships division two match.
