Shubman Gill hits 92 for Glamorgan on English county debut

India batter Shubman Gill struck a fine 92 in his English county championships debut as his side Glamorgan reached 230 for seven on the third day against Worcestershire

Shubman Gill raises bat after scoring a half century for Glamorgan during an English County match on Wednesday. Twitter/Glamorgan

Cardiff: India batter Shubman Gill struck a fine 92 in his English county championships debut as his side Glamorgan reached 230 for seven on the third day against Worcestershire here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Indian consumed 148 balls for his 92 and hit nine fours and a six. Two balls after Gill’s departure off the bowling of E Barnard, bad light stopped play in the 67th over and the players headed off the field.

Glamorgan trail Worcestershire by 224 runs with three wickets remaining in the second innings in the county championships division two match.

Updated Date: September 08, 2022 02:43:21 IST

