Shubman Gill hits 92 for Glamorgan on English county debut

Cardiff: India batter Shubman Gill struck a fine 92 in his English county championships debut as his side Glamorgan reached 230 for seven on the third day against Worcestershire here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Indian consumed 148 balls for his 92 and hit nine fours and a six. Two balls after Gill’s departure off the bowling of E Barnard, bad light stopped play in the 67th over and the players headed off the field.

Shubman Gill departs after a classy 92 on his Glamorgan debut Two balls later, the umpires decide that bad light will stop play and the players head off the field#GLAMvWOR | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/yNKEDSHdxs — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) September 7, 2022

Glamorgan trail Worcestershire by 224 runs with three wickets remaining in the second innings in the county championships division two match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.