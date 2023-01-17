Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Shreyas Iyer ruled out of India vs New Zealand ODI series, Rajat Patidar named as replacement

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the India-New Zealand ODI series due to a back injury.

Shreyas Iyer will now travel to NCA for further assessment of his back injury. Sportzpics

Shreyas Iyer will miss the upcoming ODI series between India and New Zealand due to a back injury, the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday. The middle-order batter will be replaced with Rajat Patidar.

“Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management,” BCCI’s statement read.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Shreyas Iyer.”

Iyer has been in sensational form in the ODIs, having scored 724 runs in 17 games in 2022 at an average of 56. he also slammed one century and six fifties. In the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Iyer scored 94 runs.

The ODI series against New Zealand starts on 18 January in Hyderabad. The second and third ODIs will be played on 21 (Raipur) and 24 (Indore) January.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

Updated Date: January 17, 2023 14:53:23 IST

