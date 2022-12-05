Former India cricketer Maninder Singh has put his weight behind Shreyas Iyer and said that the right-handed batter can become Rohit Sharma’s successor in white-ball format.

“I’ve been saying this for the past 3-4 years, you know Shreyas Iyer is my favourite, whenever I have seen him lead any side, when he led the IPL side or anywhere, he looks like a good thinker of the game. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, and he is somebody who is very positive,” Maninder said during a media interaction organised by the Sony Sports Network.

“You can see his approach when he bats, whenever he comes to bat he is looking for runs. He is not somebody who thinks that – ‘I’m gonna stay at the wicket for sometime, and then I start scoring runs’. If he doesn’t get boundaries from the word go, you can see him rotating his strike, he is looking for singles, trying to find the gaps and that’s his quality.”

The ex-India player further added that Iyer has a good cricketing brain and that the team management should give him regular opportunities to play for the national side.

“For me, I still feel, I’ve said it earlier Hardik Pandya at the moment – you can make him the captain in white-ball cricket. But in my mind, its Shreyas Iyer, actually (a candidate) for the past 3-4 years. I really hope that we give him opportunities to play for India regularly in all the formats because he has a good brain,” the ex-India cricketer added.

Iyer has been in good form and has been scoring runs consistently in the ODIs. India are currently touring Bangladesh and suffered a defeat in the first match to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead.

