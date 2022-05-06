6,6,6,4,W: Shreyas Gopal dismisses Rishabh Pant in eventful over

The encounter between Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium was a treat for the spectators and the fans. One instance of this came during the 9th over of the Capitals’ innings when captain Rishabh Pant first took on leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal to hit him for 22 runs and the got out on the final delivery of the same over.

Pant came on strike on the second ball of the over and Gopal bowled a wrong-un which the batter anticipated early, went down on his knees and smashed the ball out of the park over square-leg boundary.

The left-hander then came down the track on the second delivery and hit it straight back over the bowler’s head for another maximum.

Gopal bowled another wrong-un, widish of off stump but Pant didn’t shy away from coming forward and lofted the ball over long off boundary for the third six on the trot.

The drama was now beginning to unfold. The spinner bowled a flatter, widish of off stump ball which Pant had cut away behind the point area to fetch a boundary on the penultimate ball.

An under pressure Gopal then bowled a juicy full toss, outside off-stump but the batter failed to capitalise on it as he miscued his stroke and played the ball on to his stumps to get dismissed for 26 off 16.

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals rode on some brisk batting performance from David Warner and Rovman Powell to post 207/3 in 20 overs. While Warner remained unbeaten at 92 off 58, which included three sixes and 12 fours, Powell struck a 35-ball 67*.

Later, SRH were restricted to 186/8 and suffered a defeated by 21 runs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored for them with 62 off 34 while Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for DC as he returned with figures of 3/30 in 4 overs.

