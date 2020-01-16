First Cricket
Shreya Parab, Shivani Shinde to replace Richa Ghosh, Nuzhat Parween in India women's squads for Quadrangular T20 series

Goa's Shreya Parab and Maharashtra's Shivani Shinde were on Thursday named as replacements in the India A and B squads for the upcoming Quadrangular T20 series featuring Bangladesh and Thailand.

Press Trust of India, Jan 16, 2020 20:15:03 IST

New Delhi: Goa's Shreya Parab and Maharashtra's Shivani Shinde were on Thursday named as replacements in the India A and B squads for the upcoming Quadrangular T20 series featuring Bangladesh and Thailand.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Shreya replaces Richa Ghosh and Shivani came in place of Nuzhat Parween, who are the senior women's team for the T20I tri-series in Australia, followed by the World T20.

The Quadrangular series is scheduled to start in Patna from Thursday and will conclude on 22 January.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has suggested changes to India A and India B teams for the upcoming Paytm Quadrangular Series following the announcement of the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the tri-series in Australia and the T20 World Cup," the Board said in a statement.

"Richa Ghosh and Nuzhat Parween have been named in the senior side and will now not feature in the T20 series at Patna."

"Shreya Parab from Goa Cricket Association will replace Richa while Shivali Shinde from Maharashtra Cricket Association will replace Nuzhat," it added.

Besides, Harleen Deol, who could not take part in the just-concluded Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy in Cuttack, will now play the first two games for India A. She is also a part of the T20 World Cup squad.

Devika Vaidya, who was named captain of India A, has conveyed to the selection committee about her unavailability and in her place, Manali Dakshini will now lead the side.

India A: Manali Dakshini (Captain), Harleen Deol (first two games), Priya Punia, Jincy George, Madhuri Mehta, Shreya Parab, Sushri Dibyadarshini, Komal Zanzad, Meghna Singh, Nikita Chauhan, Bharti Fulmali, R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Rashi Kanojia, Renuka Singh, Jasia Akhtar.

India B: Sneh Rana (Captain), Yastika Bhatia, Shivali Shinde (wicket-keeper), S Meghana, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrushali Bhagat, Minnu Mani, Monica Patel, Shrayosi Aich, Anjali Sarvani, Simran Dil Bahadhur, Tanuja Kanwar, Kshama Singh, Nupur Kohale, Tanushree Sarkar.



Tags : Harleen Deol, India 'A', India B, India Women's Cricket, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Manali Dakshini, Nuzhat Parween, Quadrangular t20 Series, Richa Ghosh, Shivali Shinde, Shivani Shinde, Shreya Parab, Tejal Hasabnis

