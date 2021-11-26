Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Showed great maturity, composure and class': Twitterati in awe as Shreyas Iyer hits ton on debut

  FirstCricket Staff
  November 26th, 2021
  • 12:01:25 IST

India's Shreyas Iyer raced to a century on debut Friday on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Picking up from his overnight score of 75, Iyer looked comfortable at the crease as he hit two fours in the first over off Kyle Jamieson, the Black Caps' standout bowler on Thursday.

Iyer reached his unbeaten 100 off 157 balls with 12 fours and two sixes to steady India after an afternoon wobble on the first day.

In the process, Iyer became the 16th Indian to hit a century on debut. He also became the second batter after Gundappa Viswanath to score a ton on debut at Kanpur and also the third Indian batter to score a century on debut against the Kiwis.

The debutant lost his overnight partner Ravindra Jadeja, who couldn't add to his score of 50 runs, to probing lines of Tim Southee early Friday.

India were 288 for 5.

Twitter was abuzz as the debutant set the stage on fire at the Green Park in Kanpur. Here are some of the best reactions:

