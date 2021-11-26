'Showed great maturity, composure and class': Twitterati in awe as Shreyas Iyer hits ton on debut

India's Shreyas Iyer raced to a century on debut Friday on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Picking up from his overnight score of 75, Iyer looked comfortable at the crease as he hit two fours in the first over off Kyle Jamieson, the Black Caps' standout bowler on Thursday.

Iyer reached his unbeaten 100 off 157 balls with 12 fours and two sixes to steady India after an afternoon wobble on the first day.

In the process, Iyer became the 16th Indian to hit a century on debut. He also became the second batter after Gundappa Viswanath to score a ton on debut at Kanpur and also the third Indian batter to score a century on debut against the Kiwis.

The debutant lost his overnight partner Ravindra Jadeja, who couldn't add to his score of 50 runs, to probing lines of Tim Southee early Friday.

India were 288 for 5.

Twitter was abuzz as the debutant set the stage on fire at the Green Park in Kanpur. Here are some of the best reactions:

A magnificent innings under pressure from #ShreyasIyer . Showed great maturity, composure and class and becomes the 16th Indian to Score Century on Test Debut. Well Played @ShreyasIyer15 . Many more to come ! pic.twitter.com/UAu27wcWTH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 26, 2021

What they have overcome speaks a volume about the determination and dedication! Congratulations #ShreyasIyer #inspiring #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Z7c7iIANiA — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 26, 2021

Delighted for #ShreyasIyer. His talent was never in doubt since we first saw him at that 2014 U19 World Cup. This is proof now that he has the temperament to do it at this level. Keeps the game moving, isn't afraid to play the big shots. Good modern player. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 26, 2021

A century on Test debut for India..

Shreyas Iyer

- 16th Indian

- 13th Indian on debut inns

- 10th Indian at home

- 2nd at Kanpur (after Gundappa Viswanath)

PS: Now the last three Indians to make a century on Test debut are: Rohit, P Shaw & now Iyer - all from Mumbai!#INDvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 26, 2021

Mumbai born players to score a century in the debut Test innings: Pravin Amre, 1992 (v SA)

Shreyas Iyer, 2021* (v NZ)#INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 26, 2021

Never easy to return to top level cricket after an injury. Not if you are Shreyas Iyer. 💯🔥🔥 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 26, 2021

Youngsters can take inspiration from @ShreyasIyer15 on how to make every chance count. It was just one-off Test for him as Virat will be back for Mumbai. This ton has made his own luck and place in this team. Will he now play the next test at his home ground? #INDvNZ — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 26, 2021

💯 on debut 👏 that to came at the difficult stage #ShreyasIyer — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 26, 2021

Special Moments. Don't get much bigger than 100 on debut. Congratulations to Shreyas Iyer. #INDvNZ #ICC — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 26, 2021

With inputs from AFP