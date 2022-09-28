India off-spinner Deepti Sharma has stirred a discussion following the contentious run-out of Charlie Dean to seal the victory in the third and final One-Day International against England Women at Lord’s. In the 44th over of England’s innings, the batter had already left her crease at the non-end striker’s end before Sharma released the ball. The Indian bowler quickly removed the bails after noticing it, leading to a historic 3-0 clean sweep.

Several former and active cricketers from both countries have expressed their thoughts on the matter. While English cricketers criticised her conduct, the Indian cricket community lauded Sharma for her exceptional foresight.

Now, England men’s team vice-captain in white-ball cricket Moeen Ali has taken a step forward and suggested a solution regarding the matter. He recommended that other measures could be taken to address the issue of batters stealing ground in addition to making this type of dismissal unlawful.

According to The Telegraph, when questioned about the event, Ali stated that he would never make use of that option unless he was extremely upset with someone. The all-rounder expressed hope that the non-striker run-out won’t become frequent despite the fact that it is stated in the rule books. He continued by saying that such dismissals provide players with an easy way out. “I just hope it doesn’t turn into a habit or something that’s practised regularly,” Ali said.

With a run-out, there is at least some work to be done, as well as with all the other dismissals, as per the Englishman.

“Simply waiting for the man and removing the bails cannot be the thing. It was not my thing, not even when I was a kid playing cricket in the garden,” Ali further added. He also acknowledged the fact that sometimes, it’s hard for a batter to spot the bowler while standing at the non-striker end. He said, “Although you believe they are there and ready to bowl, if they decide to pause, your momentum may cause you to leave your crease.”

Though Ali supported the rule, according to him, the umpire should warn the batter initially.

“You should not cross that line, and since you are aware of how the umpires look for no-balls, they might do the same for that and say, he’s got one more. If he does it again, he’s out,” the all-rounder explained at the end.